What to watch for heading into No. 2 Alabama's game against No. 21 Arkansas

No. 2 Alabama can lock up the SEC West this weekend as it hosts No. 21 Arkansas in its final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. The Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1 in the SEC) is currently a 21-point favorite over the Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3), according to VegasInsider.

Alabama’s offensive line is back to full strength as starting center Darrian Dalcourt (ankle) and starting left guard Javion Cohen (wrist) returned to practice this week after missing last weekend’s game against New Mexico State. During his Wednesday Zoom call with reporters, Nick Saban provided an update on the duo, stating they have practiced every day.

Cohen, who suffered his wrist injury last week, was replaced by Tommy Brown at left guard against New Mexico State. Dalcourt suffered a lateral ankle sprain during the opening drive of Alabama’s game against LSU two weeks ago. In his absence, the Tide moved Chris Owens from right tackle to center while inserting Damieon George Jr. in place of Owens.

George performed well in his first career start over the weekend, earning a 77.8 pass-blocking grade as well as a 73.5 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus. Wednesday, Saban spoke highly of the sophomore, stating that he could be in line for more playing time moving forward.

“Damieon’s done a really good job, played really good in the last game, played good the week before,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “So we’re pleased with the progress he’s making, and if he continues to play well, we’re going to play him.

“Chris has got to play two spots now, so it’s a little more difficult for him to get reps. We feel like we have six starters now, and we’ll decide each week who gives us the best chance to be successful when we go into the game.”