What to watch for heading into No. 2 Alabama's game against LSU

The buzz around Bryce Young coming out of Alabama’s win over Tennessee was his ability to pick up yards with his legs. However, the dual-threat quarterback also showed improvement in a different facet of his game.

Along with showing off his scrambling skills, Young also flashed his deep-ball passing against the Volunteers, completing 3 of 5 throws that traveled 20 or more yards in the air. Those three completions went for a total of 119 yards, giving the passer a sterling 104.2 NFL quarterback rating on such throws for the game.

Young has faced a bit of criticism for his deep-ball passing this year. Although, much of that stems from Alabama’s insane efficiency on deep throws last season when Mac Jones completed an eye-popping 58.9% of his deep balls for 1,355 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Through eight games, Young hasn’t come close to those numbers. According to Pro Football Focus, he is 11 of 34 (32.3%) for 432 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions on passes that traveled 20 or more yards this season. While that doesn’t match Jones’ efficiency, Young’s stats aren’t exactly terrible.

According to PFF, Young has a 91.4 passing grade on passes that traveled 20 or more yards through the air. That ranks No. 32 in the nation among passers who have attempted 25 or more deep balls. He has also had four dropped passes on such attempts, tied for the second-most nationally.