TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama can lock up its third straight SEC West title with wins in its next two games. The Crimson Tide currently sits in a three-team tie with LSU and Ole Miss atop the divisional standing and will face the Tigers and Rebels on the road over the next two weeks.

First up is a trip to Baton Rouge, La., as No. 6 Alabama takes on No. 10 LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide is a 13.5-point favorite over the Tigers and has won its last five matchups in Death Valley, holding a combined 135-40 advantage over that span.

Here are a few things to watch for heading into the matchup.