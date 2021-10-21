What to watch for heading into Alabama's game against Tennessee

For a second straight year, the Third Saturday in October rivalry won't fall on the third weekend of the month. Other than that, No. 4 Alabama is hoping its annual grudge match against Tennessee keeps to its typical recent trend.

Alabama (6-1, 3-1 in the SEC) is looking for its 15th straight victory over Tennessee (4-3, 2-2) as it plays host to the Volunteers on Saturday. The Crimson Tide is currently a 25-point favorite for the 6 p.m. CT kickoff inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are five things to watch heading into the matchup.