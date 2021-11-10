What to watch for heading into Alabama's game against New Mexico State
After narrowly avoiding an upset to LSU, Alabama will look to regroup this weekend as it takes a break from SEC action to host New Mexico State on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Alabama (8-1) is currently a 52-point favorite over New Mexico State (1-8), according to VegasInsider.
Here are five things to watch heading into the matchup.
Changes at center?
Alabama is keeping its options open at the center position as starter Darrian Dalcourt recovers from a lateral ankle sprain he suffered during last weekend’s game against LSU. The junior sustained the injury following the Crimson Tide’s opening drive and did not return to the game. Wednesday, Saban continued to list him as day-to-day, stating he “can’t really make a call right now” as to whether the offensive lineman will be available for the game against New Mexico State.
“He dressed out today, didn’t really do a whole lot,” Saban said of Dalcourt. “If he can do some things tomorrow then maybe he can play in the game, but we’ll have to just wait and see.”
