What to watch for heading into Alabama's game against Mississippi State
The veil of infallibility has been removed from an Alabama team that had previously strung together 19 straight victories before suffering a 41-38 loss to Texas A&M last weekend. Now removed from its perch atop the college football landscape, the No. 5 Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 in the SEC) will look to shake off the defeat as it travels to Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1) for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. Alabama opened as a 21-point favorite against the Bulldogs but has since seen the spread drop to 17 points.
Here are five things to watch heading into the matchup.
Red-zone decisions
The storyline following Alabama’s 42-21 victory over Ole Miss revolved around a return to “old-school ‘Bama football.” Led by Brian Robinson Jr., the Tide piled up 210 yards and four touchdowns on the ground against the Rebels. All four of those scores came on short runs from Robinson as the starter found the end zone three times from 1 yard out and a final time from the 2-yard line.
What a difference a week makes.
Alabama was still able to move the ball on the ground against Texas A&M, gaining 153 yards on 34 attempts. However, during a crucial goal-line sequence in the fourth quarter, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien elected not to put the ball in Robinson’s hands.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news