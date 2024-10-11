What to watch for as No. 7 Alabama hosts South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After falling victim to a trap-game defeat at Vanderbilt last weekend, No. 7 Alabama will need to rebound immediately if it wants to maintain its title hopes this season. First up on the Crimson Tide’s redemption tour is a brunch-time matchup against South Carolina inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to the Caesars Sportsbook, Alabama (4-1, 1-1 in the SEC) is currently a 12-point favorite heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. CT kickoff against South Carolina (3-2, 1-1). The Tide holds a 13-3 all-time record against the Gamecocks, including a 47-23 victory during the teams’ last meeting in Columbia, South Carolina in 2019.

Here’s what to watch for heading into this weekend’s matchup.