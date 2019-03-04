TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s been a month, and Alabama basketball still feels the sting of its 84-63 loss to Auburn.

The miserable night inside Auburn Arena featured an equally jarring stat line. The Crimson Tide committed a season-worst 21 turnovers which resulted in 30 points the other way. Along with capitalizing on Alabama’s many miscues, Auburn punished the Crimson Tide from beyond the arc, making 13 of 22 (59 percent) of its 3-point attempts.

“As the season went forward, that’s one thing that always stuck in our mind about what happened down there,” guard John Petty said. “That’s one of our biggest rivals at Alabama. So we’re just going to come in and try to fix all the mistakes we made down there, try to reduce the turnovers that we had and just play smarter basketball and come out with a win."



Alabama (17-12, 8-8 in the SEC) will have the opportunity to rid the sour taste from its mouth Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT as it hosts Auburn (20-9, 9-7) for its final home game of the regular season.

While the Crimson Tide can work to clean up its mistakes from its last game against Auburn, there’s a bit of inevitability when trying to guard the Tigers’ perimeter shooting. Auburn leads the SEC shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc and has a total of 323 made 3-pointers this season — 79 more than second-place Mississippi State.

“We can’t get discouraged when they make a tough three,” Alabama coach Avery Johnson said. “We just don’t want those threes to be wide open because of a breakdown on defense.

“We feel we’ll take and make our shot if we can get our shots at the basket. When you don’t have 21 opportunities to shoot the ball, that means you don’t have a chance to make a 3; you don’t have a chance to get points in the paint, get to the free-throw line, get an offensive rebound and, more importantly, get your defense set.”

Tuesday night’s game will mark the 160th meeting between the two schools on the hardwood. Alabama holds a 95-64 advantage in the series, including a 42-8 record inside of Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPNU.