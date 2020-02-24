Here are a few things to look for when following the Crimson Tide in Indianapolis this week.

The NFL Scouting Combine kicked off this week with 10 former Alabama players set to participate inside of Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. On-field workouts will begin on Thursday with quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers. Offensive linemen, running backs and special teamers take the stage Friday, while defensive linemen and linebackers will be on display Saturday. The workouts will conclude with defensive backs on Sunday.

The 40-yard dash is the main event at the NFL Combine, and this year Alabama will have its star attraction. Henry Ruggs III is the favorite to run the fastest 40 at the event with many predicting the former Crimson Tide player to post a sub-4.3 time.

Ruggs, a former track star in high school, was reportedly clocked in the 4.25 range in the 40-yard dash during Alabama’s junior pro day last year. When asked about the time, he said he was upset with the results, claiming "I still feel like I can do better.” If that’s the case, Ruggs could be in contention to break former Washington receiver John Ross’ combine record of 4.22 set in 2017.

Earlier this month, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah projected Ruggs would run somewhere in the 4.2 range. The wide receiver’s Alabama teammates also provided a few projections of their own.