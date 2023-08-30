Alabama’s top-ranked recruiting class will be on display this weekend as several future stars will make their Crimson Tide debut inside Bryant-Denny Stadium during Saturday’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

The Tide added 26 true freshmen to the roster this offseason, including 12 who ranked inside the Rivals100. Not all of those signings will see the field this fall, but a few are expected to take on notable roles during their first year on campus.

Here's a prediction of the impact each of Alabama's true freshmen will have on the team this season.