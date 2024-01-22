Alabama has had to endure an avalanche of departures following Nick Saban’s retirement earlier this month. Since the legendary head coach announced he was stepping down on Jan. 10, the Crimson Tide has lost 10 players to the transfer portal, including five who started at least one game last season.

Still, all is not lost for Alabama heading into next season. First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has done a decent job of holding his new roster together the best he can. He’s also brought in three new faces from his former Washington team that reached the national championship game last season. That’s in addition to the trio of transfers Alabama already had pulled from the portal.

While the Crimson Tide is expected to see a few more comings and goings through the portal, here’s a look at its six current incoming transfers and their projected impact on next season’s team.