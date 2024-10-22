What the format changes to the Players Era Festival mean for Alabama

Alabama basketball will no longer play Notre Dame as part of the Players Era Festival tournament in Las Vegas. The first-year multi-team event announced changes to its schedule and format Tuesday.

The tournament will still be divided into two groups of four with Alabama's group consisting of Houston, Notre Dame and Rutgers. Alabama will still face Houston on Nov. 26 and Rutgers on Nov. 27 but will no longer face Notre Dame on Nov. 30.

Instead, Alabama and the other three teams in its group will face one of the teams from the tournament's other group of four on Saturday or the "Championship Day" of the tournament. That division includes Creighton, Oregon, San Diego State and Texas A&M.

Following Wednesday's games, both groups will be ranked first through fourth. Seeding will be determined by head-to-head record then by total point differential in group games (capped at 20 points per game), then total points scored and fewest points allowed. The top seeds from each division will face off in the championship game, with the rest of the standings filling out the third, fifth and seventh-place matchups.

This format change comes after the NCAA's Men's Basketball Oversight Committee granted a blanket waiver of certain NCAA multi-team event legislation for the 2024-25 season.

The committee specially granted a waiver for the legislation that provides that only one team per conference can play in the same MTE. Normally, Alabama would not be able to play against Texas A&M in a nonconference event, but the waiver allows for the Crimson Tide and Aggies matchup in the Players Era Festival should both teams finish in the same position in their respective groups.

WIth the new format, Alabama could have preview matchups against either Texas A&M or Creighton. The Tide will face both teams later in the season, traveling to Texas A&M on Jan. 11 as part of SEC play and hosting Creighton in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 14.

Should Alabama face Oregon on the championship day, it would be a rematch of last season's matchup in the Emerald Coast Classic, which the Tide won 99-91. Alabama last played San Deigo State in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs knocked off No. 1 overall seed Alabama with a 71-64 win on their way to the National Championship game.

Here's a look at the full format and Alabama's schedule for the Players Era Festival.

Impact division: Alabama, Houston, Notre Dame, Rutgers

Power division: Creighton, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Alabama vs. Houston: 7:00 PM CT. TV: TBS, Max

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Alabama vs. Rutgers: 9:00 PM CT. TV: TBS, Max

Saturday, Nov. 30: Championship Day

7th Place Game (TBD) – 12:00 PM CT | TV: truTV, Max

5th Place Game (TBD) – 2:30 PM CT | TV: truTV, Max

3rd Place Game (TBD) – 6:00 PM CT | TV: TNT, Max

Championship Game (TBD) – 8:30 PM CT | TV: TNT, Max