Alabama finally has a transfer addition on the board. It’s a big one, too. The Crimson Tide strengthened at a position of need Tuesday as it received a commitment from Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman LT Overton. The former five-star recruit joins Alabama as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 22 overall player in the Rivals Transfer Tracker. Overton started four games over 33 appearances at Texas A&M the past two seasons, recording 48 tackles, three stops for a loss and eight quarterback hurries. He’ll likely see those numbers rise next season as he’s set to join an Alabama defense that figures to lose its top three pass rushers in Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell and Justin Eboigbe. Here’s a look at what Overton’s commitment means for the Crimson Tide moving forward.

Why he is needed

Alabama is desperately in need of reinforcements on the edge. Turner has been projected as a top-15 pick in next year’s NFL draft, while Braswell has seen his name mentioned toward the end of the first round in a few mock drafts. Meanwhile, Eboigbe technically has a final year of eligibility remaining. However, the redshirt senior defensive end participated in Senior Day and appears unlikely to return to the Tide. In the likely event that trio leaves, Alabama will be losing a combined 24 sacks, 35.5 tackles for a loss and 22 quarterback hurries from this year’s defense. The Crimson Tide still returns talent on the edge. At the SAM and JACK spots, senior Quandarrius Robinson could come back for his fifth year, while Keon Koht will be back for his fourth year. True freshmen Keon Keeley and Yhonzae Pierre should also see the field in their second season with the program. In terms of bigger edge rushers, Alabama will return redshirt junior Jah-Marien Latham as well as promising freshman Jordan Renaud. Still, none of the above have yet to start a game in their college careers. That makes Overton’s experience, especially at the SEC level, even more important.

Where he’ll play

Overton is a bit of a tweener in terms of size. After weighing 280 pounds in high school, Texas A&M asked the 6-foot-5 defender to drop down to 265 pounds during his time in College Station. Now, he’ll have to bulk back up to fit into Alabama’s scheme. Overton has the versatility to play multiple spots on the defensive front. However, given his frame, he’s likely to serve more as a pass-rushing defensive end than as a JACK linebacker. Eboigbe is currently listed at 6-foot-5, 292 pounds, while Latham stands in at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds. Both play primarily on the edge but are also asked to slip inside to the defensive tackle position when Alabama moves into its Dime Rabbits package. Overton lined up as a defensive tackle just three times this past season. If he’s going to be able to make that switch next season, he’ll likely need to put on at least 20 pounds. Assuming Overton can bulk up, he should fit in nicely alongside fellow defensive linemen Tim Keenan and Jaheim Oatis in next year’s starting lineup. That figures to be the front three out of a base setup, as Keenan would man the nose guard position where he would be flanked by Oatis and Overton. When Alabama wants to use players like Robinson and Keeley as defensive ends on passing downs, Overton could be pushed inside to the defensive tackle position where he’s lined up beside either Oatis or Latham. It will be easier to project Overton’s position and usage once he adds weight this offseason. Regardless, he figures to be a regular in Alabama’s rotation up front.

What Alabama needs moving forward