For the first time since 1989, Neyland Stadium will host Alabama and Tennessee while both teams are still undefeated.

The "Third Saturday in October" has had its fair share of memorable moments and this year's matchup is shaping up to be another classic. Tennessee comes into the game with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2016. Thanks to its explosive up-tempo offense, the Volunteers have the No. 1 total offense in the country while firing off less than three plays per minute.

With the two SEC titans getting set to clash on Saturday, here is what Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said about facing Alabama during Wednesday's SEC teleconference.

Opening Statement...

"We just finished up our Wednesday practice here. Our guys are in a great frame of mind are excited and looking forward to the challenge on Saturday afternoon. We're playing a really good football team. They're well-coached and have great personnel, so it'll be a huge task for us, really in all three phases of the game. Big test for us got to continue to prepare the right way here as we get on the back end of the week and press forward to game day and we're ready to play."

On the importance of the rivalry with Alabama...

"I think when you talk with different Tennessee fans, different generations and different people who they think the biggest rival is I think that's one of the unique things here. Alabama obviously is a big one for everybody. This means a lot to our fan base and for us inside this program. Obviously, this week means a lot to us too. We've worked to get to this point to have this type of setting here inside Neyland Stadium so we're excited about that opportunity."

On how difficult it is to prepare for both Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe...

"I think you have to prepare for both of them. You have to have a plan, even if you know who the starter is, just because we know that there's gonna be some things that are different depending if the other guy goes into the football game. For us, you know, something (Defensive Coordinator) Tim Banks, our defense staff and our players understand who is in and the type of things we're going to see. Obviously, our calls may adjust in situations based on who the QB is in, but you have to prepare for both of them anyways."

On how long it took for Tennessee fans to mention Alabama as the team's biggest rival...

"Alabama was the first one. Similar to what I was just talking about, different people have who their biggest rival is during our yearly schedule. This is a big game, it's a historic game that I grew up watching. I'm looking forward to the opportunity that we have this week, but for our fan base, this is certainly one that they point to and we're looking forward to it."

On Henry To'oTo'o...

"He's good. He's athletic and has the ability to play sideline-to-sideline. He's continued to grow, (have) discipline and understanding of offensive and defensive structures and does a really good job. I think he sees things extremely well (on the field). He's a really, really good football player."

On how often he hears about how long it has been since Tennessee beat Alabama...

"It is definitely one of the games that everybody pointed to. When you come into this job here you have an understanding of expectations, this is a proud fan base and they expect to win. This is certainly one of a few that gets circled by our fan base every year and we've tried to continue to grow and build as a program. We've done that here in the early part for us and preparation is going to be critical. We'll play our best football on Saturday. We understand that we're playing a great opponent."

On if any of the higher-ups are putting pressure on him to beat Alabama...

"They are not. No."

On Alabama's running backs...

"I think they do a great job, mixing combinations, delivering offensive lines to their the second level blocks, I think they have great patience as the runs develop and they are explosive with the ball in their hands. Once they hit a line of scrimmage, they're able to get to full speed extremely well. I think they finish their runs and play with great pad level. (Jahmyr) Gibbs obviously has great elusiveness and the ability to make you miss, he's a home-run hitter. For us, we don't want to let those guys get started."