What's been said about Alabama's newcomers so far in fall camp

Fall camp offers a first look at several new faces. Naturally, there has already been a good amount of interest surrounding Alabama’s incoming freshmen as the team heads into its first scrimmage Saturday. Here’s a roundup of what has been said about the Crimson Tide’s newcomers.

Kool-Aid McKinstry has easily been the most talked about freshman so far in camp. The five-star cornerback from Pinson Valley, Ala. was recently presented with the USA Today’s High School Sports Award for Male Athlete of the Year award and has lived up to that hype since enrolling at Alabama in January.

Pete Golding called McKinstry a “very talented kid,” stating that the 6-foot-1, 190-pound pound defender has the length, short-area quickness and top-end speed that Alabama is looking for at the position. However, the thing that stood out the most to the defensive coordinator is the freshman’s willingness to get physical with his older teammates.

“The one thing that I was most impressed about from Kool-Aid in the spring was the ability to come up and put his face on you,” Golding said. “So we get a lot of times those type of kids, especially in that position sometimes are hesitant to come put their face on you. … So I thought in the spring, yeah he's athletic enough. We knew that. He is what we thought he was, but I thought he was more physical.”

Here’s what McKinstry’s teammates had to say about what they’ve seen from him so far this fall.

Wide receiver John Metchie III

“He’s definitely very physical at the line. I haven’t gone against him too much. I’ve definitely watched him practice and play and it’s exciting to see we have a lot of talented young guys who will get the chance and are capable of stepping up.”

Safety Jordan Battle

“Kool-Aid is a great player. He’s very smart in the field. He’s very disciplined. He wants to learn, and he's a great player. He’s going to be a great player for us in the future, and I only see him getting better.”

Outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

“He’s very physical. He has fun. He likes to put his nose in. Any player we have, he flies around trying to do his job. That’s what football is about and that’s what coming to Alabama is about — flying around and hitting people.”

“I think he’s been handling it very well. He’s humble, he comes to practice hungry every day, he’s enthusiastic, he brings a lot of energy, he’s very coachable, he takes coaching, he keeps his head up high, he always goes to the next play, and he just wants to learn and get better.”