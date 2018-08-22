Photo | Alabama Athletics UA Athletics

Alabama saw a major shakeup this offseason as it brought in six new assistant coaches to its staff. The Crimson Tide also promoted Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator and Tosh Lupoi to defensive coordinator while switching Joe Pannunzio to running backs coach. Offensive line coach Brent Key is the only member of the current staff to remain in the same role he held last season. Here’s a look at what’s been said this offseason about all 10 of Alabama’s assistant coaches.

Mike Locksley — offensive coordinator

"I think that his enthusiasm and his attention to detail is something that he definitely adds to our offense. The way that he emphasizes those details, day in and day out in meetings, on the practice field, those are all things that he does. So, I think that that’s something that he can bring to our offense.” — running back Damien Harris "He really shares his time equally between all the position, and I really think that helps, not only him but us to figure out our dynamic with the offensive coordinator and to really grow a relationship with him. Because in the past, the offensive coordinator has always been working with the quarterbacks. So we really feel like he's all of our coach now, not just one position coach. So that's been great for us." — tight end Hale Hentges

Tosh Lupoi — defensive coordinator/outside linebackers