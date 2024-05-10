What numbers Alabama's 2024 draft picks will wear in the NFL
After finding new homes last month, Alabama’s latest batch of NFL players now have their rookie numbers. The Crimson Tide saw 10 of its former players selected in last month’s NFL Draft.
Only one of Alabama’s draftees will keep his number from college, as star edge rusher Dallas Turner will once again don the No. 15 for the Minnesota Vikings. Terrion Arnold became the last of Alabama’s draftees to get his rookie as the Detroit Lions announced he will wear No. 0 next season.
Arnold will become the second former Crimson TIde player to wear 0 at the NFL, as receiver Calvin Ridley sported the number for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. The NFL started letting players other than offensive and defensive linemen to wear the jersey No. 0 in 2023.
Here’s a look at the numbers all 10 of Alabama’s draftees will be wearing this fall.
Alabama 2024 rookie numbers
J.C. Latham, OT (No. 7 overall, Tennessee Titans) — No. 55
Dallas Turner, EDGE (No. 17 overall, Minnesota Vikings) — No. 15
Terrion Arnold, CB (No. 24 overall, Detroit Lions) — No. 0
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB (No. 41 overall, New Orleans Saints) — No. 34
Chris Braswell, EDGE (No. 57 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) — No. 43
Jermaine Burton, WR (No. 80 overall, Cincinnati Bengals) — No. 81
Justin Eboigbe, EDGE (No. 105 overall, Los Angeles Chargers) — No. 98
Jase McClellan, RB (No. 186 overall, Atlanta Falcons) — No. 30
Will Reichard, K (No. 203 overall, Minnesota Vikings) — No. 46
Jaylen Key, (No. 257 overall, New York Jets) — No. 33