After finding new homes last month, Alabama’s latest batch of NFL players now have their rookie numbers. The Crimson Tide saw 10 of its former players selected in last month’s NFL Draft.

Only one of Alabama’s draftees will keep his number from college, as star edge rusher Dallas Turner will once again don the No. 15 for the Minnesota Vikings. Terrion Arnold became the last of Alabama’s draftees to get his rookie as the Detroit Lions announced he will wear No. 0 next season.

Arnold will become the second former Crimson TIde player to wear 0 at the NFL, as receiver Calvin Ridley sported the number for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. The NFL started letting players other than offensive and defensive linemen to wear the jersey No. 0 in 2023.

Here’s a look at the numbers all 10 of Alabama’s draftees will be wearing this fall.