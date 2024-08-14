Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan spoke to reporters after the Crimson Tide's fall camp practice Wednesday. Here's everything he said.

On Alabama's first scrimmage

I thought there was good and bad. I think probably, like most first scrimmages, lots to be excited about and lots to clean up.



On preventing communication overload and presnap helmet comms

I think there’s lots of communication that’s taking place in between when we’re practicing, meeting, et cetera. Recapping, situations that come up, reminders that he would like or wouldn’t, so I think a lot of times less is more. Let them play. But there’s certain situations where a reminder of something, I think, can just make sure they’re focusing on the right things. And I think every player is a little bit different. Each quarterback’s a little bit different on what they like and what they want to hear and what they don’t want to hear. By and large, just let them play. You’re communicating the things that are most important and most critical for what’s going on.

On his strategy for the 15-second helmet comm rule

I think it’s a great question and I think that’s something that we wouldn’t really want the people we’re going against to know.

On whether Alabama might huddle up this season

I’d probably answer it the same way. I think the mixing up of tempos is important. How each team, each opponent, what you feel benefits you. I think the pace of play has always been something that offense has utilized to try to create an advantage, whatever that may look like. Going as fast as possible or as slow as possible, just to try to win the game and so, we’ll be ready to do whatever we feel is gonna help us win.

On his comfort with using different offensive styles

I wouldn’t necessarily use the word comfort when you’re dealing with training camp and progressing. I think we have quality players at all positions and we try to be tough to defend in all areas. And I think that’s what great offenses do, is that they can execute what they need to in the moments that they have to. When you have to run the ball, you gotta be able to run the ball. When you have to throw the ball, you gotta be able to throw the ball and so that’s what we’re trying to build and create each and every day, because different weeks, different matchups, different schemes that you’re going against are gonna require you to attack a certain way. And so I wouldn’t say comfortable, but I would say that we’re building and growing towards that.

On Brailsford and Milroe’s connection

I think just time on task together. I think the character of each one of those kids is fantastic and so they both take a lot of pride in their jobs. They all know that the communication is super important and it all starts with the center and the quarterback, and so, so far, so good, and that’d be a good question to ask those two kids, but I think it’s going great.

On Caleb Odom’s route running

Every day Caleb does something to impress you and every day there’s still things for him to improve on and I know coach Shep is pointing those out. In every moment that Caleb’s out there, he’s getting coached extremely hard. A lot to be excited about and a lot to work on and we’re super happy with where Caleb’s at and we know there’s still even more for him to grow and get better at, and he’s working on that every day.

On Alabama's quarterbacks

Good. I think you know we have some really good young players in that room and they push each other and they all have done a nice job and they are all improving and growing. I've been pleased with the room, you know, like most of the other questions there's things we can do better. That's what's fun about coaching is to try and help them get better. You see growth, you see progress, new things come up, new installation, new defensive schemes, you know, reps that they see vs. this coverage but maybe not that or this pressure but maybe not the other ones. The relentless pursuit of continuous improvement, I see that in the group and their mindset has been great, they are supportive of on another, I've been happy with that.

On the right tackle battle

I know this seems so simple but the guy that plays the best. The guy that plays well consistently in all areas. You know, this is an unforgiving league. We all know that you can't hide, so you know, you need quality play up front. Whether it's in the run game and pass protection. I have belief in the players that are competing and now it's a matter of who does it the most consistently. to the best of their ability, that's what we're looking for.

On quarterback-wide receiver relationships

"Communication and time on task. I think a clear communication on the rhythm and timing by the quarterback, the route detail by the receivers and tight ends and running backs. Because this game is one that reworks people that trust each other. The anticipation that's required to play and to count on one another when the wideout runs the route to be in a certain spot and the quarterback is going to throw it at the tight time to the right location/ I think that requires trust and we're building that everyday."

On Sheridan's conversations with Jalen Milroe, Kalen DeBoer

Just having conversations on what you see. I think some of it kind of reveals itself, you know, you rep the plays and chart things, look at things and you see when he's making good, quick decisions or where maybe he needs to see that play one more time. Every quarterback is different. We have had lots of different quarterbacks in our offense and they all had different things that they liked. Just communication, open and honest conversations/ I think that's really important between a quarterback and his coaches is that he's honest about what he sees,what he feels, what he likes, and we are honest about the same on our end. That's been great.

On Emmanuel Henderson's growth

"I think E-man has had a great camp. I think we are challenging him to be a consistent finisher on the ball. I think he's capable of great things. He's a great kid, practices his tail off. He's been very explosive in camp. He can run and we're just challenging him to be a complete wide receiver. He has embraced that. He's a joy to be around. He always shows up with the right mindset, the right attitude. We've been really happy with E man and we know there's still more for him to go get, but he's done a good job so far."

On what he and his staff are working on currently

Details, the small details. There’s still a little bit of installation that goes on and there’ll be some throughout fall that are real specific plays for specific opponents but we have a large chunk of the install in there’s a little bit more to do in the next day or so and now you’re just going back to fine tune the details.



On Henderson's past experience playing running back

I think you see E-man just be decisive as a runner and he’s fast and so when he decides to go and split people he can and so that’s what I see.



On roles for the receiver room

Ongoing each day you talk with one another with what you see, what you like. I think we have a lot of really good players and so the challenge is how can we maximize what they do well and put them in positions to be successful and we have a variety of types of players, big, small, they’re all fast. Tight ends have versatility. Running backs have versatility. Who’s the best at certain jobs while also understanding you can’t be predictable and say, you know, when this guy goes in they’re throwing the ball deep, or when he goes in they’re running the ball. So you have to make sure that you’re mindful of that. We have those conversations every day, not just Shep and I, but the whole staff about the different positions.

More on receivers learning different roles

We move guys around for sure. We try to teach them conceptually so that you’re playing the best players. You don’t want to stack really good players at the same position. So you try to crosstrain people so that they can play all three wideout spots. Tight ends can play both spots. Running backs can play at different places on the field. Offensive lineman the same way, we’re trying to train the inside guys to play both guards and center. Tackles play both ways. I think that’s important for us. As I mentioned with the length of the season we’re going to need everybody and we want to make sure our best guys are out there and that you’re not, you want to put the best people and not stack them behind them each other. So you move guys around and try to give them an opportunity to show what they can do.

On cutting down penalties

I think we’ve gotten better. I think those things come down to focus and discipline and attention to detail and sometimes when the players have a little bit more time on task with schemes, maybe they’re thinking a little bit less presnap and sometimes that lends itself to having some of those presnap or foolish penalties, but we’re harping on that every day. We chart it. We bring attention to it. I think you achieve what you emphasize and so that’s certainly been a point of emphasis for us.

