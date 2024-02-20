What Nick Sheridan, JaMarcus Shephard said about joining Alabama
Kalen DeBoer solidified two key members of his coaching staff Tuesday afternoon, as Alabama announced the hiring of Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard.
Sheridan will serve as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Shephard was named co-offensive coordinator and will oversee the receivers. Both assistants spent the past two seasons serving under DeBoer at Washington.
“Nick and JaMarcus are both fantastic coaches, and we are excited to have them join us at Alabama,” DeBoer said through a release from Alabama. “They have experience in our offense, and they know what we are trying to accomplish on that side of the football. They both bring passion and enthusiasm to their work and have proven to be excellent teachers and recruiters at every stop of their careers.”
Here’s what both new assistants had to say about joining Alabama.
Nick Sheridan
Sheridan spent the past two seasons serving as DeBoer’s tight ends coach at Washington. Before that, he replaced DeBoer as the offensive coordinator at Indiana from 2020-21.
DeBoer and Sheridan first worked together at Indiana in 2019 when DeBoer was the offensive coordinator and Sheridan was the tight ends coach. Sheridan, a former walk-on quarterback at Michigan also has experience coaching his position at at Indiana (2017-18) and South Florida (2013).
Sheridan on taking the Alabama job: “It is a tremendous opportunity to join Coach DeBoer at Alabama. I look forward to working with this offensive staff to develop a plan each week to put our team in a position to be successful. There is an unmatched legacy at Alabama, and I understand the importance of upholding that standard while developing our players.”
JaMarcus Shephard
Shephard was DeBoer’s wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator at Washington the past two seasons. Last year, he oversaw a unit that future NFL wideouts in Rome Odunze (92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns), Ja’Lynn Polk (69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns) and Jalen McMillan (45 receptions for 559 yards and five touchdowns).
Before joining Washington, spent the past five seasons at Purdue coaching wide receivers, including the final four as co-offensive coordinator. He tutored All-Big Ten receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell with the Boilermakers. Shephard also coached receivers at Washington State (2016) and Western Kentucky (2014-15).
Shephard on taking the Alabama job: “I have a passion for coaching and developing our football players both on and off the field. The chance to help Coach DeBoer continue the standard at Alabama is something I take a lot of pride in working to accomplish. This is a special place, and I am excited about the opportunities that are in front of us.”