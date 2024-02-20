Kalen DeBoer solidified two key members of his coaching staff Tuesday afternoon, as Alabama announced the hiring of Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard.

Sheridan will serve as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Shephard was named co-offensive coordinator and will oversee the receivers. Both assistants spent the past two seasons serving under DeBoer at Washington.

“Nick and JaMarcus are both fantastic coaches, and we are excited to have them join us at Alabama,” DeBoer said through a release from Alabama. “They have experience in our offense, and they know what we are trying to accomplish on that side of the football. They both bring passion and enthusiasm to their work and have proven to be excellent teachers and recruiters at every stop of their careers.”

Here’s what both new assistants had to say about joining Alabama.