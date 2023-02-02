What Nick Saban, Greg Byrne said about Alabama's new NIL entity
Alabama has launched a new subscription-based name, image and likeness entity, the university announced Thursday. The organization named “Yea Alabama” will allow fans and sponsors to contribute money which will be paid to Crimson Tide players.
Contributions can be made throw one of three ways.The first option, “The Fans” allows monthly subscribers who select a specific level of support in exchange for exclusive content throughout the year. The second option, “The Legends” involves individuals making tax-deductible contributions to the Walk of Champions nonprofit. Sponsors can also present endorsement opportunities to players as well.
Below is what Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne had to say about the venture.
Nick Saban
“I have always believed that our players should have the chance to benefit from their name, image and likeness. Yea Alabama is an exciting new resource to help Crimson Tide student-athletes create value for themselves through a variety of NIL opportunities. The Alabama brand is one of the most powerful in sports, and our partnership with Yea Alabama provides exposure for our athletes that is unmatched in college athletics.”
Greg Byrne
“Yea Alabama’s approach is both cutting edge and sustainable in an ever-changing NIL environment. Having one platform that allows supporters, subscribers and businesses a place to engage is so beneficial. This is another way for every ‘Bama fan to get behind our student-athletes, and we fully support Yea Alabama.”