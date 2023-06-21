Alabama basketball officially announced a pair of non-conference matchups which will be hosted by the Naismith Hall of Fame in the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide is set to face Purdue in the Hall of Fame Series Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Dec. 9. That will be followed by a matchup against Arizona in the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series Phoenix at the Footprint Center on Dec. 20.

“We are excited to be a part of an the Hall of Fame Series that has been put on by the Naismith Hall of Fame organization,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said through a media release Wednesday. “Arizona and Purdue are two exceptional programs that will certainly test us in the non-conference portion of the schedule. During my time at Alabama, we have always tried to challenge our team during the non-conference schedule and playing two of the top programs in the country affords us that opportunity.”

Purdue finished last season 29-6, winning both the Big Ten regular-season and conference tournament titles. The Boilermakers earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament but suffered a first-round defeat to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickerson. Arizona is coming off a 28-7 record that saw it finish second in the Pac-12 regular-season standings before winning its conference tournament. The Wildcats earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament before suffering a first-round loss to No. 15 Princeton.

The game against Arizona will see Crimson Tide face off against sophomore guard Jaden Bradley, who transferred to the Wildcats from Alabama this offseason. Bradley started 22 games over 37 appearances during his lone season at Alabam. The former Mcdonald's All-American averaged 6.4 points and 3.1 assists per game.

Tickets for both games are scheduled to go on sale in July. On-sale date, game times, fan experience information, credentials and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.