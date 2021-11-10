What Nate Oats had to say about Alabama basketball's 2022 signing class

It doesn’t get much better for Alabama basketball. A day after opening what figures to be a promising season with a 93-64 win over Louisiana Tech, the Crimson Tide made a huge step toward ensuring the future success of its program. Alabama received signatures from all five members of its 2022 recruiting class during the opening of the early signing period Wednesday, officially adding what could be the biggest talent haul in program history. The star-studded class currently sits at No. 3 in the Rivals team rankings and features four signees ranked inside the Rivals100. Here’s a look at what Nate Oats had to say about each of the five players Alabama brought in on the day.

Brandon Miller, five-star small forward

Rivals ranking: No. 12 nationally, No. 4 small forward Previous school: Cane Ridge HS (Antioch, Tenn.) Height/weight: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds Quick facts: 2021 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year; averaged 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game for Cane Ridge High School, leading the Ravens to a 15-1 record and a trip to the Class AAA state championship game; father, Darrell Miller, played tight end for the Crimson Tide and under Gene Stallings in the early 90s. Quote from Oats: “Brandon is a very talented and versatile player. I don't think you can put a position on him, and we feel he is one of the best pro prospects in the entire class. We are really excited to get him in our system and see what he can do. He is a 6-9 basketball player that can do everything. We've recruited him for a long time and have gotten to know him and his family well. We are beyond excited to get a player of his caliber in our program.”

Jaden Bradley, four-star point guard

Rivals ranking: No. 25 nationally, No. 5 point guard Previous school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds Quick facts: Before transferring to IMG Academy in 2020, he led Cannon School (Charlotte, N.C.) to a 27-6 record and its first state championship since 2006, scoring 27 in the championship game; averaged 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals on his way to being named the 2020 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. Quote from Oats: "Jaden is the No. 1 point guard in the nation, and it was huge for us that we got his commitment first. There are a lot of other good players who want to play with an unselfish, pass-first point guard like Jaden. We think he is next in the line of great point guards since we've been here at Alabama following in Kira Lewis Jr., Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison's footsteps. Jalen is a proven winner and that is something that is important to us during recruiting, not just getting talented players. He comes from a great family and we are really excited to have him a part of our program for numerous reasons."

Noah Clowney, four-star center

Rivals ranking: No. 43 nationally, No. 7 center Previous school: Dorman HS (Roebuck, S.C.) Height/weight: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds Quick facts: Rated as the consensus No. 1 prep player in the state of South Carolina; plays for legendary coach Thomas Ryan at Dorman High School; led Dorman to a 21-5 record as a junior while averaging 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across the 26 contests. Quote from Oats: “Noah is a skilled big with size and the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting. He is a great athlete with a lot of upside. He plays for one of the top programs in the state of South Carolina and we place a lot of value on that. Noah is going to be a good fit in our system. He has the ability to play inside-outside, take guys off the dribble and can play with his back to the basket."

Rylan Griffen, four-star shooting guard

Rivals ranking: No. 70 nationally, No. 15 shooting guard Previous school: Richardson HS (Richardson, Texas) Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds Quick facts: Led Richardson to the 6A state semifinals averaging 22 points, 4.9 rebounds and four assists per game in his junior year before; put up big numbers against elite competition on the AAU circuit over the summer, averaging 17 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for Team Trae Young Quote from Oats: "Rylan is a very talented scoring guard. We feel he has a high ceiling and by playing in our system he will be able to maximize his potential. We like long, athletic shooters like Rylan who has proved he has the ability to score at a high clip this last summer. He is also a proven winner coming from Richardson High School, a program that consistently wins at a high level and is considered one of the top teams in Texas this year."

Nick Pringle, three-star power forward