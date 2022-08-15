Jermaine Burton's focus solely on Alabama following transfer from Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Most college football players spend their entire tenure vying to one day raise the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy only to come up short.

After all, only one team out of 130 claims the gold oblong-shaped trophy, which means every team has a .007% chance to accomplish the feat.

Alabama transfer Jermaine Burton has already climbed that mountain, helping Georgia defeat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in January. More than eight months later, Burton, like the other 176,000 players playing college football, begins at the bottom of the mountain again.

On Monday, Burton explained what went into his decision to transfer and his goals with Alabama this season.

“I (was) just trying to make the best decision for me and my family,” Burton said. “I couldn’t thank this program enough for the way they welcomed me. They brought me in and treated me as one of their own. So from this moment on, I’m just focused on this team.”

Just 13 days after Burton held the national championship trophy with Georgia, he traded in his black and red jersey for a crimson and white one. The move came with plenty of scrutiny, most notably from former Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman, who questioned why someone would transfer to the team he just beat.

As one can imagine, the bonding period for Burton at Alabama could have been awkward, especially given the Crimson Tide's current focus on atoning for last season's shortcomings. However, the transfer receiver said there was no animosity when he arrived.

“Honestly, we didn’t even have any sort of issue with that,” Burton said. “I didn’t think it was going to go that way. I thought it was going to be like some guys felt still felt some kind of way about me or about the game. We didn’t even have any issues about that. I was honestly more congratulated more than anything.”

Burton's play during camp has left an impression on Alabama players and its coaching staff. Earlier this month, Nick Saban referred to him as the most consistent receiver in the unit. Bryce Young also noticed Burton's steadiness at the wide receiver position along with the competitiveness he brings to practice.

“On the field, he’s always giving everything— finishing routes, finishing plays,” Young said. “He’s super competitive. He's willing to go run any route, play any role, not selfish at all. So that stuff definitely popped on film and now that you get to see him in practice, you get to be around him, it makes a lot of sense why he was able to have the success he has, and I'm super excited to keep watching him.”

Burton is expected to lock down one of Alabama's three starting spots at receiver following the departures of Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden, who all left for the NFL. Together, that departing trio combined for 217 receptions for 3,122 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

Along with Burton, Alabama also brought in Lousiville transfer Tyler Harrell as well as five Rivals100 receivers in Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston.

“The group has gelled together because we honestly don’t worry about the competition part," Burton said. "Honestly, our competition is the people that’s lined up across from us as receivers. We know that we just need to learn the offense and learn everything about the offense so whoever’s out on the field can get the play right and anything like that. "

Despite Alabama's turnover at the receiver position, Burton said he is confident in this year’s unit's ability to get back to college football's biggest stage and ultimately take the next step.

That's a positive sign for the Crimson Tide. After all, he knows a thing or two about winning.