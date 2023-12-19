Rose Bowl preparations are fully underway in Tuscaloosa, but now there are some new faces around campus.

The early enrollees of the class of 2024 have been practicing with the team for the last four days, and among those new recruits is five-star quarterback Julian Sayin.

On Tuesday afternoon, starting quarterback Jalen Milroe discussed what he has seen from his new teammate.

“With him, he spins the ball really well,” Milroe said. “It’s been really good to have him in the room, to have another guy in the room. With everything, just appreciative to have another brother in the room. He’s doing a really good job practicing.”

With Milroe returning for his senior season next year, we likely won’t be able to see very much of Sayin until the 2025 season. The California native is expected to take the reins of the offense after Milroe’s eventual departure.

Throughout the last few practices, Milroe has been able to shed some light to the young recruit on being an early enrollee into the Crimson Tide program.

“For me, I’ve been in his shoes, being a freshman coming into college,” Milroe said. “All I can try to do is give him the information that I’ve gotten and really allow him to be a sponge with all the information that I have and just be a good teammate for him.”

Milroe was an early enrollee himself in 2021. The Katy, Texas native was redshirted behind former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and has used his knowledge and experience to pass onto Sayin.

Sayin is the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the country and the MVP of the Elite 11 Finals over the summer. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback has been a highly anticipated arrival onto campus, and will be beginning to help his new team prepare for the biggest game of the season.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Michigan Wolverines for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 for the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff in Pasadena, California at 4 p.m. CT.