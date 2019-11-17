Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is done for the rest of the season following a dislocated hip injury he suffered in the second quarter against Mississippi State and today, Managing editor of BamaInsider.com Kyle Henderson makes sense of it all with a what it means piece.

The injury

Late in the second quarter with Alabama leading 35-7, Tagovailoa was flushed to his left when two Mississippi State defenders tackled him violently to the ground. It was an ugly play with a terrible end result. Tagovailoa lay down on the field screaming in pain, bleeding from his nose, and had to be carted off the field. Tagovailoa was then flown to St. Vincent’s hospital in Birmingham, Alabama from Starkville, Mississippi via helicopter where he was later assessed by team orthopedic surgeon Lyle Cain.

“Tua Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation that was immediately reduced at the stadium. He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season.”

Alabama has lost Tua Tagovailoa

The Crimson Tide is facing their worst-case scenario right now. They’ve lost Tagovailoa, a team captain, the signal caller of the offense, a quarterback who helped reel in a national championship victory his freshmen season, a quarterback who led Alabama to the national title game last season as a sophomore, and lost a quarterback who has thrown for over 7,000 career yards with 85-touchdowns (most in school history). It’s obviously a gigantic blow to the team and to the offense.

Mac Jones is now the No. 1 quarterback

Jones who is a red-shirt sophomore at Alabama took over for injured Tagovailoa late in the second quarter against Mississippi State finished the game 7 of 11 passing for 94-yards with a rating of 135.4. On the season, Mac Jones who has played in seven games is 45 of 65 passing for 566-yards with four touchdowns and one-interception. Jones started against Arkansas this season and was very impressive finishing the game 18 of 22 (81%) with 235-yards and three touchdowns leading the Crimson Tide to a 48-7 victory.

While the question about who will Alabama’s next quarterback be has loomed in the back of fan’s minds for months, the time has come and that answer is: Jones. Replacing Tagovailoa will not be easy shoes to fulfill, but the Crimson Tide has enough offensive potency to still be very dangerous. Now can Jones put it all together, can he make the big throw with the game on the line, can Jones rise up to the occasion on the road on November 30 in Jordan Hare Stadium against Auburn, one of the nation’s best defenses? Only time will tell.

