 Kadarius Calloway Alabama
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 10:29:42 -0500') }} football Edit

What it means: Kadarius Calloway to Alabama

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides analysis on Alabama's newest commitment Kadarius Calloway. Calloway is 6-foot-1, 196-pound defensive back that was formerly committed to Mississippi State.

More on Calloway from the BamaInsider Staff

Bone's recruiting board

Class of 2021 commitment list

Kadarius Calloway is a three-star defensive back out of Philadelphia, Mississippi
Kadarius Calloway is a three-star defensive back out of Philadelphia, Mississippi (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}