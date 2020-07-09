{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 10:29:42 -0500') }}
football
Edit
What it means: Kadarius Calloway to Alabama
Andrew Bone
•
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.
Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides analysis on Alabama's newest commitment Kadarius Calloway. Calloway is 6-foot-1, 196-pound defensive back that was formerly committed to Mississippi State.
More on Calloway from the BamaInsider Staff
Bone's recruiting board
Class of 2021 commitment list