The commitment

Jahleel Billingsley, four-star tight end from Phillips High School in Chicago, announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday evening. Billingsley has been a private commitment to Alabama for a few weeks. He was on campus the week of the Champions Cook-Out. He attended Alabama’s camp and visited the campus with his family.

He was in Tuscaloosa the early part of the week. He did not attend the cook-out. Billingsley received his offer from Alabama on May 22. He is recruited by Alabama QBs coach Dan Enos along with assistance from Mike Locksley and Jeff Banks. He is the No.6 tight end in the country and ranked No. 206 overall in the Rivals250.



The player

Billingsley is listed as a tight end and that is the correct designation at this stage, but it also does not limit his position potential in college.

