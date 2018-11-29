Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-29 10:23:00 -0600') }} football Edit

What it means: Harris to Alabama

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!


Jfedmnjtmvfk4cfu6uu4
Rivals.com

Christian Harris, four-star linebacker from University Lab School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced his flip from Texas A&M to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday evening. Harris is commitment No.22 in Alabama's top ranked recruiting class.

So where do things stand as far as the linebacker position is concerned? Is Alabama still in pursuit of Rivals100 linebackers Nakobe Dean and Henry To'oto'o? What change does this have for the overall class?

Find out what the commitment of Harris means for the Crimson Tide!

CLICK HERE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}