Darrian Dalcourt, four-star offensive guard from St. Francis High School in Baltimore, announced his commitment via Twitter to Alabama on Thursday afternoon. Dalcourt joins his teammate, Shane Lee, on the Alabama commitment board. Dalcourt was in Tuscaloosa for the Tide's cook-out in late July. He also attended the spring game in April. He becomes commitment No.21 for Alabama in the 2019 class.

"He is your prototypical inside guys in Alabama's offense. He has great leverage. He moves well with his feet. He has done a great job improving year after year. Two years ago he wasn't one of the strongest guys out there. This past year he was much stronger. He played a lot of right tackle for his team last season. I expect his pass blocking to be much improved this year. St. Francis has a devastating running attack. He is a cornerstone of that. I expect him to bulk up more. His football IQ will carry him a long way. I expect that to be one of his strengths."- Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman

