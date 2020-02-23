Today, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides what it means regarding Butch Jones being named the special assistant to head Alabama football coach Nick Saban. In this video below, Henderson also provides details on just how much Jones makes weekly.

* Butch Jones was fired from Tennessee in 2017 after going 84-54 in five seasons

* Jones joined Alabama in 2018 as an offensive analyst

* Jones was owed 8.26M from his buyout at Tennessee

* Jones made $35,000 per year at Alabama during the past two seasons

* Weekly, Jones is still making $51,609.00 from Tennessee until February 2021