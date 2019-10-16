Jamil Burroughs, four-star defensive tackle from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, announced his commitment on Wednesday morning to the Crimson Tide. He is the fifth recruit from the Peach State to commit to Alabama in the 2020 class.

Alabama Crimson Tide lands four-star DL commitment Jamil Burroughs

