What it means: Burroughs on board with the Tide
Jamil Burroughs, four-star defensive tackle from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, announced his commitment on Wednesday morning to the Crimson Tide. He is the fifth recruit from the Peach State to commit to Alabama in the 2020 class.
What does Jamil Burroughs commitment mean for the Crimson Tide?
Get complete analysis from Andrew Bone, Chad Simmons and Mike Farrell on Burroughs commitment to Alabama.
Find out who Alabama's top remaining targets are on the defensive front!
