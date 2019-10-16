News More News
What it means: Burroughs on board with the Tide

Jamil Burroughs, four-star defensive tackle from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, announced his commitment on Wednesday morning to the Crimson Tide. He is the fifth recruit from the Peach State to commit to Alabama in the 2020 class.

Alabama Crimson Tide lands four-star DL commitment Jamil Burroughs

What does Jamil Burroughs commitment mean for the Crimson Tide?

Get complete analysis from Andrew Bone, Chad Simmons and Mike Farrell on Burroughs commitment to Alabama.

Find out who Alabama's top remaining targets are on the defensive front!

CLICK HERE!

