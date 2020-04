Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide picked up commitment number three from the Class of 2021 on Saturday. Rivals100 receiver Agiye Hall announced his commitment to the Tide joining Joining Anquin Barnes and Deontae Lawson.

In this video below, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides you with insight and analysis on Hall.

