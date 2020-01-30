The dual numbers on Alabama’s roster reveal a bit of the Crimson Tide’s desperation. Alabama offensive linemen Chris Owens and Kendall Randolph both have two separate jerseys, one for their usual position and one to become eligible receivers at tight end.

The need was created in large part because of a lack of push generated from the Crimson Tide’s other options at the position, something head coach Nick Saban explained last season when discussing his decision to move Randolph to the perimeter.



“He gives us something we don’t have, I think, with some of our other guys,” Saban said. “I mean, we did this with Brandon Greene when he was here a few years back. So, sometimes you just want to be able to have a guy that can put his hand in the dirt in the C area and be able to get some movement and block big people, and he gives us that.”



Randolph was successful at his newfound duties, proving to be one of Alabama’s best maulers with an 82.2 grade over 116 run-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Of course, not all of those came out of the jumbo package, but the 6-foot-4, 296-pounder was needed to compensate for a drop-off in blocking on the edge.