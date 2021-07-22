What else we learned about Alabama from SEC Media Days
HOOVER, Ala. — Wednesday was a busy day for Alabama as Nick Saban, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and receiver John Metchie III took the stage at SEC Media Days.
As always, we learned a lot from the media appearances, including how the Crimson Tide is approaching COVID-19 testing, news on this season’s roster is shaping up, and even how Saban prefers the media to address him (spoiler: he doesn’t care).
Here’s a look at what else we learned from Alabama’s media appearance at the event.
Alabama is confident in Bryce Young
There’s been plenty said this week about Bryce Young’s earning power. Monday, Saban revealed that the sophomore quarterback has already grossed nearly seven figures off of endorsement deals from his name, image and likeness. Not bad for a player who has yet to start a college game.
Don’t worry though, Young’s coach and teammates are confident he’ll be able to back up the hype on the field this season.