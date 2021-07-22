What else we learned about Alabama from SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. — Wednesday was a busy day for Alabama as Nick Saban, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and receiver John Metchie III took the stage at SEC Media Days.

As always, we learned a lot from the media appearances, including how the Crimson Tide is approaching COVID-19 testing, news on this season’s roster is shaping up, and even how Saban prefers the media to address him (spoiler: he doesn’t care).

Here’s a look at what else we learned from Alabama’s media appearance at the event.