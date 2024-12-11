What Dylan Lonergan's pending departure means for Alabama's future QB room

Alabama’s expected quarterback shuffle has begun. The Crimson Tide’s deep crop of passers will soon seed some attrition, as redshirt freshman Dylan Lonergan is expected to enter the transfer portal, Tide Illustrated can confirm.





Lonergan joined Alabama as the No. 13 pro-style passer and No. 238 overall player in the 2023 class. The Snellville, Georgia native played in two games this season, completing 5 of 6 passes for 23 yards against Mercer and recording a 16-yard rush against Western Kentucky. Lonergan will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.





Alabama will likely see a change at quarterback next season as two-year starter Jalen Milroe has been projected as an early-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. If Milroe does depart this offseason, the Tide’s quarterback room will consist of rising redshirt junior Ty Simpson, rising redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell.





Here’s a look at where things stand with Alabama’s quarterback room at the moment.



