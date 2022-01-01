What did Alabama do after they beat Cincinnati? They prayed

Post a comment here

Following Alabama's 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, what did Alabama do? They prayed. In this viral social media photo posted by the team's head trainer Jeff Allen. The team is shown huddled together in prayer in the locker room. Allen went on to write.

"Post-game prayer after the Cotton Bowl. Proud of these players and coaches. They have worked so hard all year to put themselves in this position. They love each other and they love Alabama! Roll Tide forever!"