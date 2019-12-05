However, in the aftermath of Tagovailoa’s dislocated hip last month, several non-doctors rushed to compare the season-ending injury to the one that ended former Raiders running back Bo Jackson’s career in 1991.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa has been compared to several NFL greats. When the left-hander came to Alabama as a highly-rated recruit in 2017, former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin likened him to Hall of Famer Steve Young. Others have drawn similarities to current Pro Bowl quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

As Alabama team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain pointed out following Tagovailoa’s injury, the quarterback's dislocated right hip was “immediately reduced (put back in socket) at the stadium.” That’s a different scenario than Jackson, who didn’t have his hip immediately reduced and later developed avascular necrosis, which is the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply.

Chances are, Tagovailoa will experience a far more favorable fate than Jackson following his gruesome hip injury. However, the Hall of Fame running back still provided a bit of advice to the Alabama quarterback over the weekend. Jackson, a former Auburn great, was present at last week’s Iron Bowl where he was able to meet up with Tagovailoa on the sideline.

"He gave me some insight, of not trying to rush the process you know of trying to get back,” Tagovailoa said Thursday. “People say that our situations are similar, and they’re totally different regarding our hips. And I had the opportunity to talk to him before the game, before Auburn, it was a good conversation we had about the same thing, looking more at the longevity of playing.”

While Tagovailoa might not share the same injury prognosis as Jackson, he has taken on the running back’s fighting spirit. The quarterback stated several times Thursday that he is putting his faith in God and remains confident he will be able to make a full recovery.

“I feel this is something that’s bigger than me,” Tagovailoa said. “I still feel like I’ll be able to come back 100-percent and be able to play to the capability that I’m able to play at.”

Tagovailoa also commented on his rehab process, stating that doctors were surprised by the amount of movement he could do with resistance. While he admits the injury will cause some long-term effects, he believes they will be minor.

“I don’t think I’d say I’d be the same again because there’s like metal in here now,” Tagovailoa said motioning to his hip. "That I lose some rotation inward. So I won’t be able to twist it as much inward and whatnot. I won’t need that as much running, as just opening up your hip. So as for what the doctors have said, they’ve said they expect full recovery. Will I be able to play football again at 100 percent? I just won’t be able to rotate it the same way internally.”



Nevertheless, the injury has caused some uncertainty surrounding Tagovailoa’s draft status. While pointing out that it would be hard to turn down a chance to be selected in the top 15 picks in next year’s NFL Draft, the junior said Thursday that he is still weighing his options between going pro or returning to Alabama for a final season. Tagovailoa will have until Jan. 20 to make that call.

“This is probably going to be the biggest decision of my life," he said. "This is why I seek advice from what I believe and why I seek advice from my parents. But truly the decision comes down to me. If I feel like it’s right for me to stay, or if it’s time for me too. It’s just a really, really big decision and everybody just wants to know. So that’s what makes it even bigger."