For the first time in 17 seasons, Alabama will have a new face on its sideline. The Kalen DeBoer era will officially kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday when Alabama takes on Western Kentucky to open the season. While fans will take their time getting familiar with the first-year coach, the Crimson Tide has wasted no time prepping for the Hilltoppers this week. That prep has been helped by a few coaches who have some familiarity with Alabama’s first foe of 2024. Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and tight ends coach Bryan Ellis all had stints in Bowling Green, Kentucky as part of their respective coaching journeys. Now with the Crimson Tide, the trio will get a full circle moment as they focus on their respective duties and help Alabama get off to a strong start to the season. Here’s a look at Sheridan, Shepherd and Ellis’ time at Western Kentucky, and what each coach said this week about facing the Hilltoppers.

Nick Sheridan — offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Time at Western Kentucky: passing game coordinator/quarterbacks (2012), general assistant (2011) Game coached: Alabama 35, Western Kentucky 0 — Sept. 8, 2012 Sheridan knows what it’s like to be on the opposite sideline against Alabama inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. He served as the Hilltoppers quarterbacks coach in 2012 when the Crimson Tide defeated Western Kentucky 35-0 just one week after a win over No. 8 Michigan. Sheridan remembered the talented crop of players Alabama had at its disposal and also recalled admiring the Crimson Tide’s pregame routine. “I thought there were really, really great players and coaches here at Alabama that we were competing against,” Sheridan said Tuesday. “It was an incredible environment. I can remember just the songs, the pageantry, the history, traditions, you certainly feel that when you come to a place like Alabama. I can remember specifically hearing Coach [Bear] Bryant's voice about calling your mom. I remember that being played over the big screen.” Sheridan will probably have a more enjoyable time soaking in the pageantry in 2024 as a part of the Crimson Tide. Alabama’s defense steamrolled Western Kentucky on that September day in 2012, holding the Hilltoppers to 224 yards of offense as future pros C.J. Mosley and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix gave Sheridan all he could handle. “It wasn't the most enjoyable day for the Hilltoppers, but our kids battled hard,” Sheridan said. “We had a lot of really good players there at Western Kentucky during that time. Obviously Alabama did as well. It was an incredible environment to coach in and compete in.”

JaMarcus Shephard — assistant head coach/co-offensive coordinator/wide Receivers

Time at Western Kentucky: wide receivers coach (2014-15), offensive analyst (2013), defensive analyst (2011-12) Game coached: Alabama 35, Western Kentucky 0 — Sept. 8, 2012 Western Kentucky will always hold a special place in Shephard’s heart. Bowling Green is not only his first college coaching stop, it’s also the birthplace of his first daughter. "Western is a great place," Shephard said Wednesday. "The thing I remember the most is that my daughter was born there. Alana was born in Bowling Green. It was an unbelievable day. She is one of the three lights of my life — I should really say four, with my wife, too. That's probably what I remember most about being in Bowling Green." The other thing Shephard remembers about coaching the Hilltoppers was the “dog fights” he was involved in against bigger schools. Along with Sheridan, Shephard was also a part of the 2012 Hilltoppers that faced Alabama. He also helped coach against Tennessee, LSU and Kentucky during his five-season stint in Bowling Green. Shephard's time as the underdog against SEC foes gave him a good understanding of what to tell his players about how WKU will approach Saturday’s contest. “I don’t think they’re gonna come down here with the intent of anything other than but to try to win the football game,” Shephard said. “That is legitimately how I felt every time we played some of these tougher opponents. I came here with the intent to win the football game. So we gotta make sure our players know and understand that our expectation is to go out and perform every play with a 1-0 mentality. It literally has to be, ‘Alright we’re not worried about the result of the game. We’re worried about what we’re gonna do every single play.’”

Bryan Ellis – tight ends