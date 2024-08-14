TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama progressed in a key area during its first fall camp scrimmage Saturday. When speaking to the media after the game Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer praised both the offense and defense for executing plays without committing what he called “foolish penalties.”

“The penalties were really down and minimal,” DeBoer said. “So I like the way we’re having some urgency and we’ll move around offensively. The guys are all getting set, so all the processes that we have in place, the guys are doing a really good job.”

While both Alabama’s offensive and defensive units have increased their mental sharpness this fall, cutting down penalties is particularly crucial for the Crimson Tide’s offense. As Alabama enters a new era, one of the top priorities for first-year offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is helping his unit clean up those foolish mistakes as they continue to get comfortable in Alabama’s system.

“I think we’ve gotten better,” Sheridan said after Alabama’s fall camp practice Wednesday. “I think those things come down to focus and discipline and attention to detail. Sometimes when the players have a little more time on task with schemes, maybe they’re thinking a little bit less presnap, and sometimes that lends itself to having some of those presnap or foolish penalties.

"But we’re harping on that every day. We chart it. We bring attention to it. I think you achieve what you emphasize and so that’s certainly been a point of emphasis for us.”

Saturday’s scrimmage was particularly successful for Alabama’s offensive line. According to DeBoer, the unit did not have a false start or illegal formation, which marked an important jump as the Tide’s offensive lineman continue to hone in on and cut down those pesky presnap penalties.

“Eliminating the pre and post-play penalties is just discipline, and I think we’ve got a disciplined group which is great,” Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said Wednesday. “A lot of the other penalties that happen throughout the play are aggressive penalties but a lot of times what happens is you’re holding and different things like that, it’s because you’re not playing with your feet, you’re lazy and you’re reaching and grabbing guys.”

The next step for the offensive line is maintaining the high level of intensity that it reached during fall camp. Setting that standard starts with veterans like guards Jaeden Roberts and Tyler Booker leading the unit. Left tackle Kadyn Proctor has also raised his game this offseason after a roller coaster transfer saga. A competition at right tackle between Wilkin Formby and Elijah Pritchett will help push both players to sustain the level Kapilovic wants to see across his unit.

“I think right now our guys are playing hard,” Kapilovic said. "I think we can play harder but I think we’re getting ourselves in a good position where we’re not having to hold people and get those penalties.”

With a new coaching staff and new transfer additions across the board, including the offensive line, Alabama is striving for consistency in a world of changes next season. Those changes mean Alabama’s offensive line and skill position players will have to stay sharp and avoid the mental mistakes that lead to penalties and can cost the team games this season. As Alabama navigates a world of new, the staff is working to ensure foolish penalties don’t shackle the Tide from success.