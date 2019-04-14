Less than a week after securing Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama basketball is bringing another point guard into the fold. West Virginia’s James “Beetle” Bolden announced Sunday over Twitter that he is transferring to Alabama for the upcoming season. As a graduate transfer, Bolden will be eligible to play immediately for the Crimson Tide.

Known for his defensive ability, Bolden led West Virginia averaging 1.1 steals per game. The 6-foot, 175-pound point guard also tied for the team lead in assists (2.5 per game) and was the Mountaineers second-highest scorer averaging 12.2 points. Bolden played in just 18 games and did not return to action after spraining his ankle during a Jan. 26 game against Tennessee. Bolden matched up against Newly-hired Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats during West Virginia’s season-opener as he scored 21 points in a 99-94 overtime loss to Buffalo.

With the addition of Bolden, Alabama now has 11 scholarship players on its roster and is expecting four more signees in its recruiting class. Freshman Diante Wood and redshirt juniors Dazon Ingram and Daniel Giddens are all listed in the NCAA transfer database and are not predicted to return to the team. If all three leave, it would bring Alabama’s numbers to 12 scholarship players, one below the NCAA limit. In addition, Tevin Mack is testing the NBA Draft waters. While the forward can still return for his senior season, his departure would clear up another spot.

Oats previously alluded to the remaining roster spot, hinting that Alabama is still pursuing five-star forward Trendon Watford, who is set to announce his college decision April 20.

“We’ve got one open scholarship for a certain player here. I’m not allowed to comment on that,” Oats said. “If things go like we’d like them to go, we’ll have a full roster. We may have another defection or two. It’s just new coach, new system. Do they fit our system well? To be honest with you, I really like most of our roster.”

Bolden was rated as a three-star point guard in the 2015 class. He explained his nickname “Beetle” to the Times West Virginian in 2016.

“I’m going to tell you. When I was born, I was a premature baby. I wasn’t supposed to live. I know I could fit inside your palm. So my grandma gave me the nickname ‘Beetle’ because they’re small and strong. I lived through it and I’m here,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to stick with me. I thought it would just go away after elementary school or whatever, but it stuck with me. Now everybody calls me Beetle. When I come out, my name on the video screen says Beetle. Nobody calls me James.”