Alabama baseball has begun the final stretch of the regular season, and is looking to stay in the fight for the SEC West with a few more victories under its belt. Wrapping up the final home series inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium this weekend, the Crimson Tide had the opportunity to do so against the defending champion LSU Tigers. After struggling last weekend on the road against Mississippi State, Alabama was back to full health once again and proved to be back to normal after a third game decided the 2-1 series victory for head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad. Following the series, Alabama now holds a 32-19 record overall and a 12-15 record in the SEC with three more conference games remaining on the regular season schedule. Here’s how the weekend in Tuscaloosa went down.

Game one

Kicking off on Friday night, nearly 6,000 fans piled in to watch the highly anticipated battle between the two squads in Tuscaloosa and were treated to a down to the wire finish, including a walk-off victory. From start to finish, the matchup remained competitive with neither team wanting to give an inch. Everything got started in the opening inning after a solo home run by the Tigers put up the first run of the ballgame. However, LSU’s narrow lead didn’t last long as Alabama was able to respond in the third inning with a home run of its own, courtesy of graduate student outfielder William Hamiter, making it his third home run in two games. Following both home runs in the opening innings, it was obvious that the clash between both teams was going to be a long, heavyweight fight throughout the evening. After a short stalemate in the third frame, both squads got right back to it. In the top of the fourth, the Tigers struck again after tallying two more runs, following two back-to-back RBI singles, to make it a 3-1 game in LSU’s favor. Before the Tigers could get used to having the lead, the Crimson Tide retaliated with two runs of its own, due to a sacrifice fly and an RBI single to tie it up at three runs apiece. With every blow that Alabama delivered, the Tigers punched right back, and it only continued in the very next inning. Starting off the top half of the fifth frame, LSU launched a homer to deep right field, tallying yet another run for the Tigers and was eventually added onto after a sacrifice fly made it a 5-3 game. From there, it looked like LSU was going to be able to steal a road victory in game one after the Crimson Tide struggled to scratch across another run for a few innings, meanwhile the Tigers were able to add two more in the eighth and hold a 7-3 lead. Entering the bottom half of the eighth, Alabama desperately needed a response and didn’t have a lot of time to get it. However, Vaughn’s squad wasn’t quite finished doing damage at the plate just yet. Starting off the Crimson Tide’s series of at-bats, Kade Snell singled to right center, bringing up center fielder TJ McCants who faced a two-strike count before launching a deep fly ball over the left field wall for a two-run home run to cut LSU’s lead down to just two runs. Soon after, Gage Miller ripped an RBI single to left-center, bringing home another run and making it a one-run game. With a final inning left to play, Alabama righty Tyler Fay shut out the Tigers in the top half of the ninth, setting up the Crimson Tide with one final chance to keep the game alive. As Vaughn brought his team together in front of the dugout to regroup and gameplan, they answered him in the best way possible. Kicking off the inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Vaughn’s crew was in a very early hole, but two walks and a hit by a pitch loaded the bases for Hamiter. Facing a 2-2 count in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, the stakes couldn’t have been higher for the veteran outfielder who proceeded to hit a very soft grounder up the middle that was retrieved by the catcher who overthrew the first baseman, allowing for two runners to come home and secure the win. “It’s gonna sound corny to say this, but it’s what makes college baseball such a beautiful thing,” Vaughn said. “[Hamiter] is a Tuscaloosa kid…he graduated, starting his MBA. All fall, I saw him for about five minutes a day at practice. He’d come rolling in, in his polo and tried to hit. He hasn’t played a ton this year and then we had the sickness, and he gets an opportunity and man has he taken advantage of it.”

Game two

After Friday’s absolute thriller of a game, Alabama was in a great position going into Saturday evening with a lot of momentum and a lot of positive vibes in the dugout. However, everything came to a screeching halt for game two. Looking to even the series up and steal a victory, LSU came back with a vengeance in the seventh inning, as a quick three runs in the frame was enough for the Tigers to pull away and secure a 6-3 win. “We did some good things, but we just didn’t finish,” Vaughn said. “Two out hits are never easy, two out hits are tough especially against those arms, but we were 1-for-5 in those situations…I thought all in all, we did some really good things, they did some really good things, but there were three or four moments they just beat us.” Still continuing to feed off the momentum from the previous night, the Crimson Tide were able to strike first on the scoreboard, after infielder Kade Snell chopped a bases loaded grounder to second base to bring home junior Ian Petrutz from third. Before Alabama could be satisfied with the lead, the Tigers had an even bigger answer for it after a long double out to left center brought home two runners and quickly put the Tigers in the lead. The prominent theme of the night was LSU’s incredible pitching from Luke Holman who pitched the first 5.2 innings of the matchup, and allowed just four hits. Holman’s stuff from the mound was tough to even make contact on and it caused Vaughn’s squad to go scoreless for the second and third innings. “What makes Luke Holman good is his ability to minimize, and his ability to take what a lot of arms turn into four run innings and turn them into one,” Vaughn said. “Obviously our guys want to beat him, there’s no secret about that. But, not letting it be bigger than it is.” After back-to-back three up, three down innings, the Crimson Tide were finally able to scratch across another run in the fourth inning to tie everything up at two runs apiece. Once again though, the Tigers had their own response to it. Later in the sixth inning, LSU was able to tally a run off of a fielder’s choice grounder and was able to tally another three innings after a huge offensive surge in the seventh inning, giving the Tigers a four run lead with not much time left. With three more innings left to mount a comeback, Alabama was only able to tally one more run in the bottom half of the seventh and seemed to run out of gas at the plate for the rest of the night, giving the Tigers the win in game two.

Game three