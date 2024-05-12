Weekend Recap: Alabama wraps up final home series with win over LSU
Alabama baseball has begun the final stretch of the regular season, and is looking to stay in the fight for the SEC West with a few more victories under its belt. Wrapping up the final home series inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium this weekend, the Crimson Tide had the opportunity to do so against the defending champion LSU Tigers.
After struggling last weekend on the road against Mississippi State, Alabama was back to full health once again and proved to be back to normal after a third game decided the 2-1 series victory for head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad.
Following the series, Alabama now holds a 32-19 record overall and a 12-15 record in the SEC with three more conference games remaining on the regular season schedule.
Here’s how the weekend in Tuscaloosa went down.
Game one
Kicking off on Friday night, nearly 6,000 fans piled in to watch the highly anticipated battle between the two squads in Tuscaloosa and were treated to a down to the wire finish, including a walk-off victory.
From start to finish, the matchup remained competitive with neither team wanting to give an inch. Everything got started in the opening inning after a solo home run by the Tigers put up the first run of the ballgame.
However, LSU’s narrow lead didn’t last long as Alabama was able to respond in the third inning with a home run of its own, courtesy of graduate student outfielder William Hamiter, making it his third home run in two games.
Following both home runs in the opening innings, it was obvious that the clash between both teams was going to be a long, heavyweight fight throughout the evening. After a short stalemate in the third frame, both squads got right back to it.
In the top of the fourth, the Tigers struck again after tallying two more runs, following two back-to-back RBI singles, to make it a 3-1 game in LSU’s favor. Before the Tigers could get used to having the lead, the Crimson Tide retaliated with two runs of its own, due to a sacrifice fly and an RBI single to tie it up at three runs apiece.
With every blow that Alabama delivered, the Tigers punched right back, and it only continued in the very next inning. Starting off the top half of the fifth frame, LSU launched a homer to deep right field, tallying yet another run for the Tigers and was eventually added onto after a sacrifice fly made it a 5-3 game.
From there, it looked like LSU was going to be able to steal a road victory in game one after the Crimson Tide struggled to scratch across another run for a few innings, meanwhile the Tigers were able to add two more in the eighth and hold a 7-3 lead.
Entering the bottom half of the eighth, Alabama desperately needed a response and didn’t have a lot of time to get it. However, Vaughn’s squad wasn’t quite finished doing damage at the plate just yet.
Starting off the Crimson Tide’s series of at-bats, Kade Snell singled to right center, bringing up center fielder TJ McCants who faced a two-strike count before launching a deep fly ball over the left field wall for a two-run home run to cut LSU’s lead down to just two runs. Soon after, Gage Miller ripped an RBI single to left-center, bringing home another run and making it a one-run game.
With a final inning left to play, Alabama righty Tyler Fay shut out the Tigers in the top half of the ninth, setting up the Crimson Tide with one final chance to keep the game alive. As Vaughn brought his team together in front of the dugout to regroup and gameplan, they answered him in the best way possible.
Kicking off the inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Vaughn’s crew was in a very early hole, but two walks and a hit by a pitch loaded the bases for Hamiter. Facing a 2-2 count in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, the stakes couldn’t have been higher for the veteran outfielder who proceeded to hit a very soft grounder up the middle that was retrieved by the catcher who overthrew the first baseman, allowing for two runners to come home and secure the win.
“It’s gonna sound corny to say this, but it’s what makes college baseball such a beautiful thing,” Vaughn said. “[Hamiter] is a Tuscaloosa kid…he graduated, starting his MBA. All fall, I saw him for about five minutes a day at practice. He’d come rolling in, in his polo and tried to hit. He hasn’t played a ton this year and then we had the sickness, and he gets an opportunity and man has he taken advantage of it.”
Game two
After Friday’s absolute thriller of a game, Alabama was in a great position going into Saturday evening with a lot of momentum and a lot of positive vibes in the dugout. However, everything came to a screeching halt for game two.
Looking to even the series up and steal a victory, LSU came back with a vengeance in the seventh inning, as a quick three runs in the frame was enough for the Tigers to pull away and secure a 6-3 win.
“We did some good things, but we just didn’t finish,” Vaughn said. “Two out hits are never easy, two out hits are tough especially against those arms, but we were 1-for-5 in those situations…I thought all in all, we did some really good things, they did some really good things, but there were three or four moments they just beat us.”
Still continuing to feed off the momentum from the previous night, the Crimson Tide were able to strike first on the scoreboard, after infielder Kade Snell chopped a bases loaded grounder to second base to bring home junior Ian Petrutz from third.
Before Alabama could be satisfied with the lead, the Tigers had an even bigger answer for it after a long double out to left center brought home two runners and quickly put the Tigers in the lead.
The prominent theme of the night was LSU’s incredible pitching from Luke Holman who pitched the first 5.2 innings of the matchup, and allowed just four hits. Holman’s stuff from the mound was tough to even make contact on and it caused Vaughn’s squad to go scoreless for the second and third innings.
“What makes Luke Holman good is his ability to minimize, and his ability to take what a lot of arms turn into four run innings and turn them into one,” Vaughn said. “Obviously our guys want to beat him, there’s no secret about that. But, not letting it be bigger than it is.”
After back-to-back three up, three down innings, the Crimson Tide were finally able to scratch across another run in the fourth inning to tie everything up at two runs apiece. Once again though, the Tigers had their own response to it.
Later in the sixth inning, LSU was able to tally a run off of a fielder’s choice grounder and was able to tally another three innings after a huge offensive surge in the seventh inning, giving the Tigers a four run lead with not much time left.
With three more innings left to mount a comeback, Alabama was only able to tally one more run in the bottom half of the seventh and seemed to run out of gas at the plate for the rest of the night, giving the Tigers the win in game two.
Game three
Going into the rubber match for the Sunday matinee, both teams knew the series could go either way. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, it had a little more luck on its side going into the final game.
Wrapping up the final home series in Tuscaloosa with a crucial victory to win the series, Alabama came in with an excellent game plan against the Tiger’s strong pitching attack and came away with a 4-3 win.
Right away, Alabama appeared to have the better pitching matchup, which wasn’t the case throughout the majority of the weekend. Junior righty Ben Hess got things started on the bump with three straight strikeouts in the first inning, giving his team a tremendous momentum boost.
Carrying off the momentum, the Crimson Tide’s bats got going rather quickly after scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning, following an RBI single, a passed ball, and a fielder’s choice grounder up the middle. Quickly, Alabama put itself in control with a 3-0 lead.
To keep the pressure on, Vaughn’s squad continued to add on to the scoreboard in the third inning with a sacrifice fly out to deep left field by junior Will Hodo to bring home junior Gage Miller to increase the lead by one.
After struggling to get the bats going for a while, LSU was finally able to string a rally together for a response in the fourth inning. Leading off the top half of the frame with a double, an eventual fielder’s choice grounder would bring the runner home and make it a 4-1 game in Alabama’s favor.
For the next three innings, it became a stalemate and an absolute battle on the mound from both sides. Taking the charge was Hess who pitched 6.2 innings and tallied 10 strikeouts, meanwhile only allowing two runs off of three hits.
With a new pitcher on the bump for the Crimson Tide in the closing innings, left-hander Alton Davis didn’t quite have the same success as his predecessor on the mound. In the top of the eighth, a single, a hit by a pitch, and another single brought home a run for the Tigers which forced Alabama to bring in right-hander Tyler Fay to pitch.
Soon after, Fay threw a wild pitch which advanced a runner to third and was followed up by a grounder to bring the runner home and put the pressure on the Crimson Tide with a 4-3 game in the closing innings.
However, the Tigers seemed to run out of gas soon after and were not able to bring home another run in the final frame, preventing the chance to keep the game alive and hand Vaughn’s squad the victory for the game and the series.
Next up for the Crimson Tide is a trip down to the plains to take on the Auburn Tigers for a three-game series on the road to wrap up the regular season schedule. Everything will kick off Thursday night at Plainsman Park at 6:00 p.m. CT.