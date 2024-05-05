Alabama baseball has entered the final month, along with the final stretch of the regular season and every game left becomes more and more important. After traveling to Starkville, the No. 23 Crimson Tide spent its weekend on the road against the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs who sat in the third place position in the SEC West.

Unfortunately for head coach Rob Vaughn’s crew, it didn’t quite go as planned throughout the weekend, as Alabama dropped two games and would lose the tough road series against the Bulldogs.

Following the three game stretch, the Crimson Tide are holding a 29-18 record, along with a poor 10-14 record in the SEC. With seven games remaining in the regular season, Alabama still has some significant ground to make up in order to gain some momentum before the postseason.

Here’s how it all went down in Starkville this weekend.

Game one:

Starting on Friday night, Alabama was faced with the tough task of visiting a Mississippi State team who had won nine of its last 10 games before the weekend series, and was carrying a lot of momentum. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, that momentum from the Bulldogs never seemed to stop all night long.

For the first night inside Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State continued to dominate at its home ballpark and finish the game early with a 13-3 mercy rule victory in the seventh inning.

After a scoreless top half of the first inning for Vaughn’s squad, the Bulldogs wasted no time getting on the board, putting up three runs in the bottom half of the frame, via a three-run home run by junior first baseman Hunter Hines.

From there, Alabama was in trouble for the remainder of the night as Mississippi State was able to bring home three more runs through the third inning, tallying a very quick 6-0 lead by the top of the fourth.

However, the bottom half of the fourth became the eventual final nail in the coffin for Crimson Tide as the Bulldogs were able to put up a whopping six runs in the bottom half of the fourth, following two home runs, and a bases loaded walk to reach a 12-0 lead.

While Vaughn’s squad was able to show some life in the next inning after putting up three runs of its own, ultimately the RBIs from Gage Miller, Justin Lebron, and Kade Snell weren’t nearly enough to make up the ground.

After putting up one more run in the sixth frame, the Bulldogs were able to hold off Alabama from keeping the game going, completing the mercy rule win. Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide’s first meeting couldn’t have gone worse.

"We just didn't locate the heater tonight and left breaking balls over too much of the plate,” associate head coach Jason Jackson said. “They did a good job of taking advantage of our mistakes on the mound. We had some really good at-bats, a lot of loud outs, a lot of baserunners and nine hits, but they made the pitches when they had to, and we did not."

Game two:

After a tough loss in game one, Alabama was looking to turn things around to even up the series at one game apiece. Unfortunately, that didn’t quite go as planned either for the Crimson Tide.

After Mississippi State’s offensive onslaught in the first game, nothing seemed to fizzle out for the Bulldogs in game two, as it was able to cruise to an 8-1 victory to complete the series victory.

This time out, the Crimson Tide were able to put a dent in the scoreboard first after first baseman Max Grant was able to lift a solo home run over the center field wall for the first run of the game, giving his team a small lead in the third inning.

However, just as things started to look positive for Vaughn’s team, the Bulldogs were able to quickly turn things around on the scoreboard after a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning by sophomore shortstop David Mershon.

While Alabama was able to string together several hits and put runners on base, it was not able to scratch across another run for the rest of the afternoon, while Mississippi State began to pile on once again.

After bringing home another run in the fourth and then tacking on two more in the sixth and eighth innings, the Bulldogs remained in complete control throughout the rest of the matchup, cruising to an easy victory.

Taking the loss for Alabama was lefty pitcher Zane Adams who threw for the first five innings, allowing five hits, four runs, along with picking up four strikeouts as well.

"Our team fought their butts off today,” Vaughn said. “We told them postgame that we were just extremely proud and appreciative of their effort out there. We competed all game with a really good Mississippi State team but playing on the road with the limited pieces that we had, we just weren't able to get it done."

Game three:

After suffering the series loss the night before, Alabama had nothing to lose on Sunday afternoon and it played like it too. Concluding a tough series, the Crimson Tide were able to leave Starkville with at least one thing going right.

During the Sunday matinee, Vaughn’s squad kept its bats hot and limited Mississippi State’s late game rally, as Alabama was able to finish the weekend with a 10-5 victory on the road.

After only being able to scratch across a combined four runs in the first two games of the series, the Crimson Tide were able to tie that in just the second inning after a bases loaded grounder by third baseman Bryce Eblin brought home one, followed by a three-run bomb by second baseman Max Grant to put up a solid lead to begin the matchup.

Strong defense quickly became the trend for most of the day by Alabama after holding the Bulldogs to just one run in the bottom half of the second, followed by four straight scoreless innings.

While the defense was continuing to thrive, the bats were even better for the Crimson Tide as it was able to tack on three more runs in the fifth inning, followed by another in the sixth inning to make it a 8-1 ball game.

Though Alabama had a considerable lead entering the closing innings, no lead is safe in the SEC and Mississippi State was able to give Vaughn and his crew a run for its money.

In the seventh inning, the Bulldogs got its bats hot very quickly as two solo home runs gave Mississippi State some life inside of its home ballpark to cut the lead down. In the eighth, the Crimson Tide were able to add one more, but a flurry of hits allowed the Bulldogs to add a couple more, and cut the margin down to four runs, with a 9-5 score entering the ninth.

However, a 35 minute lightning delay before the ninth became one of the most important parts of the game for Alabama. The brief pause in the action was a significant halt of the Bulldogs rally as it was unable to add anything else to the scoreboard, and the Crimson Tide added one final run and were able to walk away with the victory in the rain.