After a hard fought season, it finally came time for Alabama baseball to wrap things up in the most thrilling way possible. Finishing off the final series of the regular season, the Crimson Tide traveled to the plains to face a bitter rival down south against the Auburn Tigers.

Coming off of two wins last weekend at home over the LSU Tigers, head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad was sitting in fourth place in the SEC West and was looking to retain that position with some success over the Tigers

However, Alabama perhaps entered the weekend a little overconfident towards its rival, as Auburn was able to control the mound in game one and control the plate in game two in order to tally two early victories to win the series.

Despite the first two games not going as planned for the Crimson Tide, it found some life in the third game to end the weekend and the regular season on a positive note despite a very lengthy two and a half hour delay.

Here’s how the wild weekend in Auburn went down.

Game one:

Coming into this weekend with a lot of momentum and anticipation to face its most hated rival, Alabama came into the matchup against Auburn on Thursday night with a lot of confidence due to the Tigers' struggles this year.

Despite the Tigers 6-21 conference record ahead of Thursday’s game, rivalries can bring out the best of a team, and Auburn was able to prove that right away with a 4-2 victory to defend its home ballpark in game one.

After stranding a runner on third in the top half of the first inning, Alabama was starting to get the bats going early, but the Tigers had everything figured out during its turn at the plate. Crimson Tide lefty Greg Farone couldn’t seem to get things going in the bottom half of the frame as he gave up a walk, a single, a fielder’s choice grounder, a sacrifice fly, and a single all in a row as Auburn was able to take an early 1-0 lead.

Fortunately for Farone, that was the only run that the Tigers could scratch across in the inning, but it certainly wouldn’t be the last. Later on in the third, Auburn piled on another run, via a fielder’s choice ground ball to make it a 2-0 game.

Vaughn’s squad needed a response, and it was granted in the fourth after junior infielder Gage Miller ripped a single into left-center to bring home senior catcher Mac Guscette from third to scratch across a run for his team. However, a strikeout would end the top of the inning for Alabama with a runner on third base once again.

Following two straight scoreless innings from the Tigers, the Crimson Tide had a perfect opportunity to tie the game back up, but were not able to capitalize as Auburn tacked on yet another run in the bottom of the sixth after a long double brought home one more to increase its lead.

Again, Alabama found itself in a two-run deficit and needed to string something together to stay alive against a hostile crowd at Plainsman Park. Once again, Vaughn’s squad was able to find some more life to stay on the scoreboard in the seventh.

After a walk and a hit by a pitch, the Crimson Tide had two runners on base for graduate student Will Hamiter who proceeded to rip a single through the left side of the infield to bring home one run and make it a 3-2 game. However, another strikeout immediately after the RBI stranded another two runners on base for Alabama.

Unfortunately for Vaughn’s crew, that would be the last bit of success it could find at the plate for the rest of the night, as the Tigers were able to hang another run on the board in the bottom of the eighth to seal the deal and come away with a victory.

"We just didn't have enough consistent at-bats one-through-nine,” Vaughn said. “To our pitchers' credit, Auburn didn't have many consistent at-bats either, but they were able to set some stuff up and cash in on their opportunities. They were just better than we were tonight, and we have to get back to work and get better tomorrow."

Game two:

After Thursday’s heartbreak of a game for Alabama, the Crimson Tide were looking to even the score in game two on Friday night and still have an opportunity to get everything together and win the series.

However, Auburn wanted nothing more than to ruin Alabama’s chances of potentially hosting a regional or tallying a few SEC victories, and it did just that as the Tigers went on an incredible rally late in the game and came away with a 12-11 victory despite a very near comeback by the Crimson Tide.

To start off the first inning, it was Vaughn’s squad who was able to take early control as Hamiter was able to loft a double into left field to bring home Maryland transfer Ian Petrutz for the first run of the game.

Soon after, Alabama was able to tally another run later on in the fourth inning as senior infielder Max Grant ripped a grounder to second base to bring home Guscette from third and take a 2-0 lead over the Tigers.

However, that’s when everything seemed to fall apart defensively for the Crimson Tide.

In the bottom half of the fourth inning, Auburn’s bats seemed to be nearly unstoppable as the Tigers were able to pick up two triples, three doubles, and three walks to tally a whopping six runs and take a commanding lead at the halfway point in the game.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Tigers practically did the exact same thing once again in the fifth inning as well. Following a couple of walks and a single, the bases were loaded for Auburn’s Carter Wright who ripped a single to bring home two, but that wouldn’t be all.

Next up for the Tigers was Cooper McMurray who proceeded to launch a three-run blast over the right field wall to bring in three more runs as well, and was soon followed by a solo home run by Cade Belyeu to provide yet another six-run inning for the Tigers to take a 12-2 lead.

Alabama was on the verge of being mercy ruled by its biggest rival, and it needed a quick response. Thankfully for Vaughn, his team found some life in the seventh frame.

Starting off the inning with two straight outs, things started looking pretty dire for the Crimson Tide before three straight hits were able to bring home two runs, followed by a two-run home run by Kade Snell to put a dent into Auburn’s lead.

The following inning in the eighth had similar success for Alabama as well, as Vaughn’s squad was able to tally another four runs and make it a 12-10 ball game with just one more inning left to play.

Entering the ninth, the Crimson Tide had a great opportunity and some momentum to pull off a miraculous comeback on the road. A quick two hits made it possible for Hamiter to bring home a run with a single up the middle with one out, but that would be the last bit of life that Alabama had at the plate as back-to-back strikeouts would end the game and the comeback dream.

"We were a strike away from getting run-ruled in the seventh, but we fought back to where we had the winning run on second with two outs in the ninth,” Vaughn said. “The fight was great, but the bottom line was that we could not get off the field in those middle innings. When you give up back-to-back six spots, you don't deserve to win. Now we have to regroup and play like us when we get out here and get after it tomorrow."

Game three:

Without a doubt, the first two games of the weekend didn’t go as planned for Alabama and it had one last chance to end the weekend series on a positive note on the road in Auburn.

Coming into Saturday with an entirely new mindset, the Crimson Tide came out as an entirely different team too and were able to put up rally after rally at the dish to come away with a 12-5 victory in game three despite the conclusion being pushed back to nearly midnight.

Starting out in the first frame, it wouldn’t take long for Alabama to put a couple runners on base for Snell who proceeded to single up the middle to bring home Petrutz and put up the first run of the ballgame for the Crimson Tide.

However, Auburn had a response of its own in the bottom half of the inning. After the Tigers led the game off by reaching on an error, a hard single immediately after brought the runner home to tie the game.

Continuing the hot bats for Auburn, yet another rally in the second inning put up one run, followed by two more runs in the fourth inning, via a two-run blast from senior Mason Maners to give his team a 4-1 lead.

Much like the majority of the weekend, the Crimson Tide found itself in a hole and needed a response. Fortunately for Alabama, the top half of the fifth inning became the perfect opportunity to do so.

After a walk and a single, Gage Miller took advantage of his teammate’s success at the plate by ripping a single of his own to bring home junior Will Hodo from third. Soon after, the rally continued and Will Hamiter was able to bring home two runs after a single through the right side to tie the game at four runs apiece.

Now that Alabama had some momentum on its side, it was finally time to capitalize on it and Vaughn’s crew did just that in the sixth inning as well. Following three consecutive singles to load the bases, Miller continued his successful day at the dish with a long double to the left field wall to clear the runners and bring home three runs to take the lead once again.

Soon after, a balk, an intentional walk, and a hit by a pitch brought in Miller from third base and the Crimson Tide held an 8-4 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.

Auburn was able to respond with another run in the seventh inning to stay alive and make it a three run ballgame, but were held scoreless in the eighth to allow the ninth inning to decide everything.

Already holding a lead going into the final frame, the Crimson Tide had one more chance to add to the lead and it took advantage of it tremendously. Following a single and a Tiger error, Alabama had two runners on base for Miller who brought in Hodo once again. Then, Petrutz was able to clear everybody on the bases with a three-run blast of his own to extend the lead to 12-5 before a lightning delay paused everything.

However, this didn’t turn out to be just any old lightning delay. The intermission started at 8:23 p.m. CT and play wouldn’t resume until 11 p.m. for one last inning of play despite the seven run lead that Alabama had at the time. Needless to say, this rivalry runs deep and the Tigers sure weren’t going to finish its season without a true end.

When everything resumed, the Crimson Tide’s hot bats had worn off and three straight strikeouts would finally end the top half of ninth, as Auburn had one final chance to keep the game alive.

The Tigers were able to get something going to kick off the bottom half of the inning as a double by manners put a runner on for Auburn, but two strikeouts, and a groundout would be the end of the six hour marathon.