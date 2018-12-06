Weekend outlook: Alabama official visitors
The University of Alabama will host 10 official visitors this weekend which includes eight who are committed to the Crimson Tide. There are also some key visits elsewhere as Alabama targets hit the road. The next two weekends will go a long way in determining how the class looks come December 19.
Two committed elsewhere
The final big push for Carter will happen this weekend. He was considered an Alabama lean early in his recruitment prior to the commitment to the Aggies. He visited Alabama last month and will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend. He is expected to sign on December 19. Alabama is considering the lone challenger to Texas A&M for the elite DB.
Williams has seen his stock soar during his senior season. He has received several scholarship offers from major programs since September. Alabama has yet to extend an offer, but has visited him twice in the last few months including a visit earlier this week.
The committed
Quick had an in-home visit with offensive line coach Brent Key on Wednesday evening. He will sign with the Crimson Tide on December 19. He will not take any other visits.
Kight spent time with Nick Saban and Coach Key on Monday. He has received a lot of interest from other schools, but he is solid with his commitment. He will sign with Alabama on December 19.
Young told Rivals.com earlier this week he plans to take all official visits and will wait until February to sign. READ HERE. Alabama hopes to have all of its current commitments signed this month. It's possible Young changes his mind after the weekend visit, but for now he will sign on the second signing day.
Turnage had a fantastic senior season after missing the majority of his junior season with an injury. He has been committed to Alabama for close to a year. It hasn't stopped several schools, especially Ole Miss, from recruiting him. Turnage took an official visit to Ole Miss last weekend.
Nick Saban visited Turnage on Monday. He seems pretty locked in with his commitment to the Crimson Tide despite the hometown pressure. He is expected to sign on December 19.
Alabama may have lost its offensive coordinator this week, but it will not have an impact on Paul W. 'Bear' Bryant's great-grandson. Tyson is rock solid with his commitment to Alabama. He had an in-home visit on Wednesday evening with Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news