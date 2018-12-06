Alabama commitment Brandon Turnage will visit this weekend. Chad Simmons

The University of Alabama will host 10 official visitors this weekend which includes eight who are committed to the Crimson Tide. There are also some key visits elsewhere as Alabama targets hit the road. The next two weekends will go a long way in determining how the class looks come December 19.

Two committed elsewhere

The final big push for Carter will happen this weekend. He was considered an Alabama lean early in his recruitment prior to the commitment to the Aggies. He visited Alabama last month and will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend. He is expected to sign on December 19. Alabama is considering the lone challenger to Texas A&M for the elite DB.

Williams has seen his stock soar during his senior season. He has received several scholarship offers from major programs since September. Alabama has yet to extend an offer, but has visited him twice in the last few months including a visit earlier this week.

The committed

Quick had an in-home visit with offensive line coach Brent Key on Wednesday evening. He will sign with the Crimson Tide on December 19. He will not take any other visits.

Kight spent time with Nick Saban and Coach Key on Monday. He has received a lot of interest from other schools, but he is solid with his commitment. He will sign with Alabama on December 19.

Young told Rivals.com earlier this week he plans to take all official visits and will wait until February to sign. READ HERE. Alabama hopes to have all of its current commitments signed this month. It's possible Young changes his mind after the weekend visit, but for now he will sign on the second signing day.