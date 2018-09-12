TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved indoors Wednesday to escape the rain as players participated in their third practice in preparation for Saturday’s SEC opener against Ole Miss. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media-viewing period.

— Patrick Surtain II continued to work with the first-team secondary as the unit worked out of the dime package. Surtain and Saivion Smith were the two cornerbacks, while Trevon Diggs played Star and Xavier McKinney played Money. Shyheim Carter and Deionte Thompson played the two safety positions, while Mack Wilson served as the lone linebacker.

— The second-team dime unit consisted of Josh Jobe and Nigel Knott at cornerback with Kyriq McDonald at Star and Jared Mayden at Money. Daniel Wright was shadowed by Eddie Smith at one safety position, while Keaton Anderson played the other. Markail Benton was the lone linebacker.

— Defensive lineman Stephon Wynn (ligament strain) was in a red jersey and participating in drills. Johnny Dwight was also going through drills appearing limited on Tuesday.

Continue reading