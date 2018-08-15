Alabama worked under the lights for a final time this preseason as players participated in their 11th of 20 total practices leading up to game week for their season-opener against Louisville on Sept. 1. Players were dressed in full pads Wednesday and practiced under clear, 84-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— Jamey Mosley (shoulder) and Daniel Wright (shoulder) were both full participants at practice. Both players missed the scrimmage on Saturday and were not seen during Monday and Tuesday’s practices. Mosley had a harness on his bicep but was moving fine during drills.

— Running back Najee Harris (lower leg) was still absent from practice. He was seen earlier in the day zooming down the hallways of the Mal M. Moore Facility in a push scooter and seems to be in good spirits. According to an AL.com article published Tuesday, Harris might miss the next two weeks but could make it back in time for Alabama’s season-opener against Louisville on Sept. 1.

— After appearing limited during Tuesday’s practice, running backs Brian Robinson and Damien Harris look to be at full speed Wednesday.

