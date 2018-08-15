Wednesday Insider Report on Alabama football
Alabama worked under the lights for a final time this preseason as players participated in their 11th of 20 total practices leading up to game week for their season-opener against Louisville on Sept. 1. Players were dressed in full pads Wednesday and practiced under clear, 84-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.
— Jamey Mosley (shoulder) and Daniel Wright (shoulder) were both full participants at practice. Both players missed the scrimmage on Saturday and were not seen during Monday and Tuesday’s practices. Mosley had a harness on his bicep but was moving fine during drills.
— Running back Najee Harris (lower leg) was still absent from practice. He was seen earlier in the day zooming down the hallways of the Mal M. Moore Facility in a push scooter and seems to be in good spirits. According to an AL.com article published Tuesday, Harris might miss the next two weeks but could make it back in time for Alabama’s season-opener against Louisville on Sept. 1.
— After appearing limited during Tuesday’s practice, running backs Brian Robinson and Damien Harris look to be at full speed Wednesday.
Not yet a subscriber?
PROMO: Get $99 gift certificate when you sign up for a new subscription
Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum
What are you going to get with your subscription?
In addition to the $99 gift code to get any kind of team gear you want before the season, you're signing up for all this: (See Rivals Fan Store Here for Bama Gear)
* Access to the Talk of Champions and Alabama Recruiting Board (Bone's Board), our premium message boards, where you can talk with thousands of Alabama Football fans including the staff of BamaInsider.com.
* Fall Camp HQ -- all of our content from camp. This is updated with new content every day. Feature stories, daily insider reports, video interviews, photo galleries and more from every day of practice leading up to the 2018 season.
*Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Alabama's commitments, tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.
**All that, plus access to our full-time staff at BamaInsider.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the SEC.
So don't wait any longer! Take advantage of this limited time offer right now!