TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its fifth of 20 preseason practices Wednesday as the team prepared for its Sept. 1 season-opener against Louisville. Players were dressed in full pads for the first time as they participated in their hottest workout of camp under sunny, 93-degree weather. Here are a few notes from the media viewing session.

— Both Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson were limited during practice. Robinson was not practicing at all during the drills I was watching. Instead, he was standing off to the side of the running backs with two footballs in his hands. Jacobs did participate in drills but was at half speed for some reps. Jacobs also missed reps during Tuesday’s practice. Neither player was wearing a black, no-contact jersey Wednesday.

— Damien Harris led the unit followed by Najee Harris, Jerome Ford and Ronnie Clark. When Jacobs was participating in drills, he was at the back of the group.

— For a third straight day, Christopher Allen worked with the inside linebackers, while Ben Davis moved to outside.

