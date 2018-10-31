TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 1 Alabama was back outside Wednesday as it continued preparations for its game against No. 3 LSU on Saturday. Players were dressed in full pads and practiced under sunny 81-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was limited and didn’t do much during the viewing period. The sophomore receiver still has a support strip on his right leg and participated in some drills while standing off to the side on others. Earlier in the day, Saban provided a report on Smith during the SEC’s weekly teleconference.

"I think he's making good progress,” Saban said. “It's just continue to go day-to-day and see how he improves through the course of the week and try to determine what his role can be in the game.”

— Jalen Hurts (ankle) also appeared to be limited during the period. He stood during warmup throws while the rest of the quarterbacks were on one knee. He appeared to be moving gingerly on his ankle.

“I think Jalen’s starting to turn the corner,” Saban said. “He’s starting to be able to move around and do some things. It’s going to be a total confidence thing with him, and hopefully, he’ll go out on the field today and be able to do things and we’ll go from there."

Continue reading