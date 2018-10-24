TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players worked outside Wednesday for their second practice of the open week. Players were dressed in full pads and practiced under sunny, 74-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings was back in action after appearing to be limited during Tuesday’s viewing period. He led the outside linebackers followed by Christian Miller, Ben Davis, Cameron Latu, Jarez Parks and Eyabi Anoma.

— Jamey Mosley appeared to be limited for a second straight day. He was dressed out but held towels off to the side as the rest of the outside linebackers went through drills.

— Tua Tagovailoa continues to wear a brace on his right knee. He Is still the only quarterback standing during warmups while the rest of the unit throws on one knee. Tagovailoa threw to Mac Jones while walk-ons Braxton Barker and Layne Hatcher threw to each other.

