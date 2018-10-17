TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Wednesday for its third practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Tennessee. Players were dressed in full pads as they practiced in cloudy, 66-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing session.



— DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was limited for a third straight day after injuring himself on a 57-yard reception in the second quarter against Missouri. The sophomore did not participate in drills with the rest of the receivers during the media viewing period. Instead, he stood off to the side with a ball in his hands.

— There’s nothing new to report on Tua Tagovailoa, who is still wearing a brace on his right knee while going through drills with the rest of the quarterbacks. At this point, no news is probably good news as both head coach Nick Saban and Tagovailoa himself have said the injuries isn’t serious.

— Deonte Brown replaced Lester Cotton at left guard on the first-team offensive line for a second straight day. Brown, a redshirt sophomore, has yet to start in his Alabama career but is looking more likely to do so this week. Listed at 6-foot-4, 344 pounds, the Decatur, Ala., native is the biggest offensive lineman on the team and should be able to provide ample push in the running game.

— Isaiah Buggs led the defensive line unit and was followed by Raekwon Davis, Quinnen Williams, La’Bryan Ray, Phidarian Mathis, Tevita Musika, Christian Barmore and Stephon Wynn Jr.

